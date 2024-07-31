The 20 Best Sheer Bras, Aka This Summer’s Styling MVP

In the midst of summer, the less clothing you feel like you’re wearing, the better. Dressing for this season (when you’re not at the beach) should be low effort and high impact, because nobody wants to fuss with clasps, embellishments, or anything too constricting. That’s why we propose taking notes from celebrities who’ve embraced sheer fabrics and boob-forward looks with one key piece: the sheer bra.

Transparent lingerie is not only a way to keep the amount of clothing on your person minimal — it’s a clever way to style tops that might otherwise look clunky with a full-coverage base layer. Sophia Roe, a fashion editor and minimalist style connoisseur, says she loves to wear a sheer bra with an oversized men’s blazer for a masc-femme contrast, or “with a simple tank top leaving the straps revealed. This comes back to my early-2000s nostalgia.” Stylist and consultant Amanda Murray, meanwhile, says she likes to double up on the transparency — she suggests wearing a sheer shirt on top of see-through lingerie, which falls right in step with current trends.

But whether you’re wearing it alone, with a white baby tee, or under an equally diaphonous dress, the only thing left to decide is which one to invest in first. Below, see the best sheer bras the market has to offer, from actually sexy full-cup lingerie to sportier, supportive pieces.

Flirty

Whoever said fun and flirty bras should be reserved for Valentine’s Day or date night was wrong. Delicate lingerie is now having a high-fashion moment thanks to stars like Daisy Edgar-Jones and her back-to-back “underwear as outerwear” looks for the Twisters press tour. These bras are the underwear version of the winking emoji, and we’ve curated the very best with rosette accents and captivating plunge cuts for moments when you’re ready to bare a little bit — but not too much.

Sporty

For the girlies who might have a love-hate relationship with dainty bralettes, we have the solution to your lingerie woes: sporty mesh bras. These intimates are lightweight, which will come in clutch during the city’s never-ending heat waves. There’s something here for every level of Sporty Spice, whether you’ve just canceled your Crunch membership or you’re a daily-Pilates-class kind of athlete. Make a bold statement with neon orange Maison Close, or opt for the full-cup bra from Eres, proving you can still embody sexy in an understated way.

Sexy

Out of the boudoir and into the streets come the lacy, frilly, and downright hot bras usually reserved for intimate bedroom moments. Don’t save up just to wear a bra in bed — take cues from designers like Gucci and Saint Laurent and put your sexiest lingerie into your regular rotation. Model Ava Dash has a hand-me-down balconette from her mom that fits into this category: “I’ve built many outfits around it — one of my favorites is wearing it over a super-tight sheer turtleneck, or underneath a strapless dress so it peeks out a bit.”

Sweet

These coquette bras are for when you want to be more sugar than spice. Think: LoveShackFancy meets new Chloé, plus a little Bridgerton sprinkled in. There are scalloped and lacy edges in both neutral and pastel colors so you can choose your level of frilly commitment. Our top pick is the black Intimissimi — surprisingly supportive and destined to be styled under milkmaid dresses or blouses.