Daisy Edgar-Jones Puts A Sophisticated Spin On Naked Dressing

A new day, another new look from Daisy Edgar-Jones... or three. Fashion’s newest It girl — who previously somehow made a not-inconsiderable amount of side boob look sophisticated — has been pulling all the stops with each press-tour look for Twisters, and her latest ensemble redefines the naked dress by making it actually really elegant.

After her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in New York City on July 17, the actress stepped out in black ensemble that proved body-con doesn’t have to mean raunchy. Her 16Arlington midi-dress featured a sheer, fitted top — accompanied by some key hair placement — that gracefully extended to the hip with scallop trim, blending into a pleated A-line skirt that reached the ankle. Ladylike accessories — including Gucci 1171 geometric sunglasses and a horsebit shoulder bag also from the brand — contrasted the transparency.

Earlier in the day, she went boho in a Chloé ruffle mini-dress paired with the house’s hobo bag and studded kitten-heel mules. Later, she embraced a darker vibe, again in Chloé, with a semi-sheer floral blouse and straight-leg trousers, seen below.

All good things, like this press tour, must come to an end, but we can’t wait to see what the red-carpet darling has in store next.