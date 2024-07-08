Daisy Edgar-Jones Pulls Off An Unexpected Color On The Red Carpet

It’s difficult to stand out on red carpets, with almost-daily premieres and parties stuffed to the gills with celebrities aiming to dazzle in runway fashion that turns heads, both in real life and online. So when a star pulls off an unexpected look, we pay extra close attention. The latest object of our affection? Daisy Edgar-Jones. She attended the first of several premieres for her upcoming movie, Twisters, in London on July 8, sporting an atypical red carpet dress color: brown.

The Normal People starlet stepped out in a bespoke Vivienne Westwood strapless gown with a built-in corset and a sweeping sheer maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit. The chocolate brown color was countered by a simple black silk inlay that sweeps over her bust and falls elegantly over her shoulder. She kept the glam ultra-simple, with matte skin, a glossy nude lip, and bold eyeliner. Her hair provided no further distractions, with her straight locks falling back on her shoulders.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Edgar-Jones has turned multiple looks for the Twisters press junket already. She recently started working with Hollywood super-stylist Dani Michelle, who has dressed Edgar-Jones in other chic pieces like a bright orange-red Schiaparelli number and a tan Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini linen suit. Michelle is responsible for the fashion of A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk, so we’re not surprised that her golden touch has transformed Edgar-Jones into a headline-grabbing style star.