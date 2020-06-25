Normal People and its characters will-they-won't-they romantic energy is apparently never-ending. The show's stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are reviving Connell and Marianne's tumultuous love story for two new special episodes of Normal People, set 40 years in the future.The episodes are titled Normal Older People — succinct! — and will air as part of the national public broadcaster for Ireland RTÉ Does Comic Relief on June 26.

“I promise you, these are two very special bits," said Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis on RTÉ Radio 1. "It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean, I can’t even say all about it, because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, really beautiful.”

Joining Mescal and Edgar-Jones in the reunion is director Lenny Abrahamson. Curtis also hinted that Normal Older People will have a surprise special guest, but the major question remains: will Connell still be wearing his little chain necklace into his old age?

As of writing, the episodes will only be available live to Ireland and Northern Ireland viewers. The original series streamed on Hulu, so there's a good chance Normal Older People will follow suit. If not, time to log into your VPNs!