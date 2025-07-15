See You At The Emmys, Lisa?

While you were zoning out on your 27th Zoom of the day, the nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards were just announced — and there’s a chance you might see Lisa onstage in September, along with a few more of your TV faves.

Although The White Lotus received some recognition in the acting categories — Mother Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, and Natasha Rothwell are all up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — the HBO Max show also saw an important nod for Outstanding Drama Series. This means that the K-pop idol, who plays Mook, might be part of a winning group, should the ensemble cast clinch the trophy. (Lisa is technically on tour for the big, vibe-shift-y BLACKPINK reunion tour, but the dates pause between August and October, meaning that the likelihood she’ll appear at the L.A. Emmys ceremony are fairly high.)

In other Emmys news, Ayo Edebiri was spotlighted twice for her work on The Bear as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (she led “Napkins,” or that tearjerker episode about Tina). Chloë Sevigny also received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Relive all the nominees below, presented by a very stylish Brenda Song, we might add. Winners will be announced at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.