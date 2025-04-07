Aimee Lou Wood couldn’t stop crying at her own funeral.

At least, that’s certainly how it felt in the grand ballroom of The White Lotus — or, the closest thing you’d come to it without a 20+ hour flight — on Sunday evening. It was just moments since the final gunshots had rang out on the season finale of the HBO mega hit, and a majority of the ensemble cast, including Wood, Leslie Bibb, Jason Issacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook, had checked in for one last night.

While all three fictional White Lotus hotel locations (season one’s Hawaii, season two’s Italy, and now Thailand) are real life Four Seasons properties, the line was blurred to the (HBO) max as the hotel group’s Westlake Village location in Los Angeles was fully converted into a White Lotus Wellness Retreat takeover, complete with White Lotus branding and signage on everything from the hotel lobby (“Welcome to the White Lotus,” said the front desk concierge at check-in, fully committed to the bit) to the logos on the in-room robes. (Each room also came fully stocked with the show’s many, many brand collaborations: NEST candles, AWAY tote bags, Supergoop! sunscreen samples, a brass CB2 monkey.) The occasion was, of course, to celebrate the shocking conclusion of the show, in which Wood’s beloved character Chelsea did not make it out of Thailand alive. “I’ve been sobbing all night,” Wood said from the stage, Bibb reaching out a supportive hand. (If only they had thought to do a Kleenex collaboration — next season.)

Alas, the party must go on — and what a party it was. For the occasion, Four Seasons, along with HBO and American Express, recreated a traditional Thai Full Moon party. Chefs from the brand’s Thailand location flew in to cater, while specialty cocktails like the Thai-groni and the Bangkok Bee’s Knees flowed. Bibb and Wood arrived together, the former having changed into hotel slippers, while Schwarzenegger eschewed the VIP section in favor of holding court at the bar with partner Abby Champion.

Sometime around 10:00 p.m., the show’s arguably biggest star, Lisa, quietly made her arrival, going largely unnoticed as she stood in line for dessert with the rest of the crowd before making her way over to VIP. But even that didn’t last long — as the party started to wind down, the K-Pop superstar climbed over the area’s dividing rope, taking off her shoes, and wading in to perch alongside the edge of the nearby hottub; one last dip before check out.