Some people like to spend their Fourth of July inhaling hot dogs and grill fumes; we prefer to celebrate with custom gelato flavors and gravity-defying seafood towers in Montauk.

For five consecutive days over Independence Day weekend, NYLON set up shop at The Surf Lodge with a marathon rave, where attendees partied to a world-class lineup of DJs, saw NYLON’s new Membership program in action, and experienced our biggest summer moment yet. The seaside breeze — which at one point did develop into a squall, thrilling! — kept temperatures in check, though that didn’t stop guests from grabbing chilled magnesium- and adaptogen-infused drinks from Recess, the official mocktail partner of The Surf Lodge, as they made their way to the deck.

Livvy Dunne Madison McGaw/BFA.com Serena Pitt, Hannah Godwin, Mia Martini, Xandra Pohl Madison McGaw/BFA.com Ashtin Earle, Payton Purther, Julia Mervis Madison McGaw/BFA.com Joshua Jackson, Dylan Hales, Ronnie Flynn Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Beyond the sandy dance floor was the Nautica Fragrance gelato cart touting flavors inspired by the brand’s signature Jasmine Coast, Rose Island, Nautica Green, and Nautica Red scents. Inside, ASOS, the residency’s exclusive fashion sponsor, transformed a hotel room into a styling suite for guests to peruse and shop a curated selection of summer looks; partygoers also got to take home limited-edition Surf Lodge x ASOS x NYLON crew necks. Afterward, guests made their way to the PATRÓN Tequila-branded bar cart for a taste of the brand’s exclusive PATRÓN El Alto and a game of Shot Target.

The Surf Lodge Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Meanwhile, the line outside of the Sally Hansen photo booth only got longer as the night went on, with guests posing inside before sampling seasonally appropriate Miracle gel shades on their way out. But one photo op is never enough, so a natural next stop was Vera Wang Fragrance’s holographic platform for a pic in front of the Vera Wang Love-inspired lucite design that offered stunning views of the weekend’s sunsets. (We’ll gladly take full responsibility for the influx of #VWLove hashtags that dominated your feed this weekend.)

Ben Watts for NYLON

And when they weren’t absorbed in our June broadsheet featuring Dove Cameron or celebrating their Shot Target victories with PATRÓN El Alto, guests bopped to SOFI TUKKER, Hugel, Adriatique, and St. Lucia, all while playing “Is that who I think it is?” with Joshua Jackson, Emma Roberts, and Bethenny Frankel (and her RHONY colleague Kelly Killoren Bensimon) in the crowd. Under a cheeky pair of NYLON-branded bikini bottoms, more notables like Remi Bader, Ashtin Earle, Meadow Walker, Kit Keenan, and Ava Dash came through (and showed out) during the weekend.

Joshua Jackson Madison McGaw/BFA.com Emma Roberts Madison McGaw/BFA.com Bethenny Frankel Madison McGaw/BFA.com Kelly Killoren Bensimon Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Things began to wind down once the tepid waves of the Atlantic met the night sky on July 6, but not before St. Lucia assumed position behind the decks for one final set. All that’s left of the weekend are a couple of ASOS surfboards — and more than a few NYLON accordion fans.