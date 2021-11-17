Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: Miu Miu Nuit Club

WHEN: Tuesday, November 16th

WHO: Emma Roberts, Lupita Nyong’o, Ziwe, Sadie Sink, Rowan Blanchard, Ilana Glazer, Pauline Chalamet, Alexandra Shipp, Ella Hunt, Diana Silvers, Emma Corrin, Rebecca Hall, Ella Emhoff, Avani, Lindsey Wixson, Odessa Young, Paloma Elsesser, Tommy Dorfman, Dove Cameron

WHERE: 70 Pine Street, a 67-story residential building in New York’s Financial District

WHY: To celebrate the launch of the Miu Miu Nuit collection

THE VIBE: Miu Miu Nuit is the brand’s latest take on eveningwear, so to celebrate, they transformed the building’s top two floors — Saga restaurant and the Overstory bar — into a legit nightclub. The lighting was dim and moody, banquette seats were aplenty, and the people watching was like a DeuxMoi tipline come to light. In one corner, Ziwe and Lupita Nyong’o hammed it up for the camera; getting a drink at the bar meant you were sandwiched between Emma Corrin and Diana Silvers, tossing their arms over each other, or Tommy Dorfman and Emma Roberts catching up, before turning into one super-clique and heading off towards the DJ booth.

Cocktails for the evening included the Miu York, a tequila/apricot/ginger concoction, and the Miu-League, made with vodka, sake, and tea, but the most popular drink of choice was straight champagne — what better to pair with the colossal caviar platter that welcomed guests on the second floor? Also worth the journey upstairs (besides the pretty incredible view of New York): The Miu Miu branded matchboxes that were not-so-secretly pocketed by just about everyone there. What’s a party without a (stolen) party favor?

BEST DRESSED: Ella Hunt, wearing a festive, Britney Spears sparkly bodysuit in the “Toxic” video-esque top and baggy jeans.

OVERHEARD: “Can you believe that dress Kendall wore? To a wedding?!”