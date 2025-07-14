Inside Demna’s Final Balenciaga Show With Gothic Princess Kristine Froseth

When Demna calls, you answer — even better if your phone is a knife-point shoe. Kristine Froseth took some time away from promoting her wildly successful Apple TV+ show The Buccaneers to pop over to Paris during Couture Week. There was a very valid reason: Balenciaga’s epic show, which was Demna’s swan song for the brand before he joins Gucci. It might’ve been Demna’s last, but it was Froseth’s first Balenciaga show, and she was up and at ‘em at the crack of dawn to channel a vampire-lite energy to join Katy Perry, Lorde, and Yseult front-row at the maison’s salon.

Everyone saw Kim Kardashian wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s jewels and Isabelle Huppert being French AF and wobbling down the runway, but what we didn’t see were the adorable lollipop-style drink stirrers and the audience as they took in the show in real time. (Froseth was seated across from the likes of Michelle Yeoh and Paloma Elsesser — casual.) Below, the actress took us from her early call-time to get primped, prodded, and befitted in a sleek all-black look, all the way to the show, where she gets deep on prom ‘fits and sculptural dresses.

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “Today is the day! I’ve dreamt of going to a Balenciaga show for years and cannot believe I get to witness Demna’s final collection for the house (I don’t even need this coffee, really, I’m already too hyped.)”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “The invite came with a golden spool of thread. A little hint of what’s to come…”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “Outfit: All black of course!! Mourning and celebrating Demna’s ten years of creating magic!”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “And so it begins… glam magic in the making thanks to most talented and creative Davide and Bari. It’s 8 a.m., but we are wanting to express and play.”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “We are leaning into gothic vampire mode. Balenciaga has always meant being bold, true, and liberating of self to me.”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “FULL GLAM AND LOOK REVEAL!!!”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “Major love for these talented souls and the most amazing Balenciaga piece… I cannot wait to see all the amazing looks off and on the runway.”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “Balenciaga just called and it’s time to go!!!! Get ready for courageous and fun fashion!”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “Read ☝️”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “The joy and excitement is beaming as I arrive!”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “T-20 minutes ‘til the show begins! The rooms feel emotional and filled with love.”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “The show begins… It starts in silence as the first model comes out, and then slowly but surely names begin to drop as the models keep walking. The man next to me told me they were names of importance in creating the Balenciaga world with Demna.”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “I interpreted this as a couple going to prom, and it being a representation of graduating and going to the next. Others thought it felt like funeral attire and it representing the end of a cycle.”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “I am amazed by how he constantly plays and rediscovers shapes and forms.”

Courtesy of Kristine Froseth “Next is the after party… too much fun, no time for photos…xo.”

Hair: Davide Barbieri

Makeup: Bari Khalique