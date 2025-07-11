Balenciaga, The Cobrasnake & Kim Petras Walk Into A Bar

The Euro-Summer hype train is in full effect, with many a friend and influencer I follow suddenly posting snaps from Menorca or Hydra spending days on the beach and nights in clubby enclaves. If you’ve abandoned the thought of enduring a Greek ferry ride with thousands of other overpacked travelers, let us provide some sunny pictures you can live vicariously through instead. For those not on a beach (or under a domed cabana), there’s still plenty of partying to be had in New York, Paris, and yes, the Hamptons (we’re personally taking a beat after our residency). Keep scrolling to see who made it where this week.

Uniqlo & Studio Ghibli Do Dinner — But Not How You’d Expect

Who could resist a luscious spread like the one guests walked into at Rule of Thirds for the celebratory collaboration dinner? Turns out, the food on display wasn’t edible, but rather just a visual amuse-bouche for what was to come out of the kitchen. Friends of the brand gathered ‘round to see the T-shirts and be wooed by live music.

Ella Emhoff Deonté Lee/BFA.com Natalie Lim Suarez, Jalil Johnson, Dylana Lim Suarez, Eric Sedeno Deonté Lee/BFA.com Hunter Harris, Peyton Dix Deonté Lee/BFA.com Deonté Lee/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Balenciaga’s Jam-Packed Goodbye Party

After Demna packed celebs into the Avenue George V salon where Balenciaga has its roots in the city, he and the brand he’s leaving after almost a decade of his era-defining work gathered for one last party. Margo XS and Naomi Campbell hit the decks, Kim Petras played hype-woman, and The Cobrasnake was fittingly there to capture all the sweaty, cigarette-smoke-filled fun.

Naomi Campbell The Cobrasnake Justine Skye The Cobrasnake Kim Petras The Cobrasnake Ivy Getty The Cobrasnake 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Saks’ Summer Dinner Was Crafty & Sun-Drenched

The global fashion destination capitalized on some friends decamping to the Hamptons with a dinner hosted at Watermill Art Center. Flynn McGarry’s art-inspired menu was replete with brushes to allow guests like Sarah Catherine Hook and Tinx to paint atop their food.

Sarah Catherine Hook BFA Rowan Henchy, Brooke Shields, Grier Henchy BFA Tommy Dorfman BFA Tinx BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Burberry & The Standard Heat Up The Mediterranean

The hotel chain’s Ibiza outpost was turned checkered and British for the evening as the storied English brand launched their collaborative pop-up. The likes of Ruby Lyn, Jack Draper, and Love Island host Maya Jama turned up, the latter of whom who enjoyed a night off from her villa duties for velvet-draped fun in the sun.