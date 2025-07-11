FOMO
Balenciaga, The Cobrasnake & Kim Petras Walk Into A Bar
About as chaotic as Paris gets on a Wednesday.
The Euro-Summer hype train is in full effect, with many a friend and influencer I follow suddenly posting snaps from Menorca or Hydra spending days on the beach and nights in clubby enclaves. If you’ve abandoned the thought of enduring a Greek ferry ride with thousands of other overpacked travelers, let us provide some sunny pictures you can live vicariously through instead. For those not on a beach (or under a domed cabana), there’s still plenty of partying to be had in New York, Paris, and yes, the Hamptons (we’re personally taking a beat after our residency). Keep scrolling to see who made it where this week.
Uniqlo & Studio Ghibli Do Dinner — But Not How You’d Expect
Who could resist a luscious spread like the one guests walked into at Rule of Thirds for the celebratory collaboration dinner? Turns out, the food on display wasn’t edible, but rather just a visual amuse-bouche for what was to come out of the kitchen. Friends of the brand gathered ‘round to see the T-shirts and be wooed by live music.
Balenciaga’s Jam-Packed Goodbye Party
After Demna packed celebs into the Avenue George V salon where Balenciaga has its roots in the city, he and the brand he’s leaving after almost a decade of his era-defining work gathered for one last party. Margo XS and Naomi Campbell hit the decks, Kim Petras played hype-woman, and The Cobrasnake was fittingly there to capture all the sweaty, cigarette-smoke-filled fun.
Saks’ Summer Dinner Was Crafty & Sun-Drenched
The global fashion destination capitalized on some friends decamping to the Hamptons with a dinner hosted at Watermill Art Center. Flynn McGarry’s art-inspired menu was replete with brushes to allow guests like Sarah Catherine Hook and Tinx to paint atop their food.
Burberry & The Standard Heat Up The Mediterranean
The hotel chain’s Ibiza outpost was turned checkered and British for the evening as the storied English brand launched their collaborative pop-up. The likes of Ruby Lyn, Jack Draper, and Love Island host Maya Jama turned up, the latter of whom who enjoyed a night off from her villa duties for velvet-draped fun in the sun.