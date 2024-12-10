Balenciaga Gives Us Kim Petras As Seen By Juergen Teller

In an attempt to seize headlines one last time before 2025, Balenciaga dropped the aptly titled “This Is A Balenciaga Campaign By Juergen Teller” crowning a new class of Balenciaga babes, the most prominent of which is singer and Slut Pop princess, Kim Petras.

With this newest brand-star alignment, she’s making herself into her own “Balenciaga daddy,” as she says in her Grammy-winning track “Unholy.” The campaign was shot in Paris and sees Petras rocking our favorite bag from the brand, the Rodeo, atop Balenciaga creative director Demna’s own vintage couches, which were dragged out into the streets for the occasion. Petras makes her high-fashion campaign debut alongside nepo baby turned model Romeo Beckham, who made his runway debut on the brand’s Summer 2025 catwalk. They both join the illustrious and ever-growing list of Balenciaga family members, including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, and most recently, Devon Lee Carlson and Paloma Elsesser.

Petras has always been a fashion darling in the making, with eye-catching looks from major brands and indie designers alike that capture the current moment. She caught our attention earlier this year attending the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show alongside Katy Perry in a layered red slip dress and Balenciaga’s signature knife boots. She’s also worn looks from Miu Miu and Gucci this year, and even launched her own Ed Hardy collection. With this campaign, however, she cements her status as a fashion darling and will forever have the receipts to prove it — with Juergen and Demna to thank.