The Best Front-Row Style At Paris Fashion Week Spring 2025

The Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris has been exceptionally celeb-packed this year: Not only did Charli xcx film the “Von dutch” music video there in February, but the 2024 Summer Olympics also took place in the French capital, bringing in everyone from Emma Chamberlain to Ariana Grande. Now, it’s the fashion set’s turn, as dozens of brands prepare to show off their latest on the spring/summer 2025 runways.

There’s always a surprise appearance or two at the shows in Paris, but a few events we’re looking forward to include Dior, where the likes of Jisoo, Rihanna, and Rosalía might turn up, plus other A-list-heavy shows like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton (fingers crossed Lisa will turn up), and Loewe. We’re especially excited for Alessandro Michele’s first runway show at the helm of Valentino, where we expect to see many of his cronies turn up in bow-heavy creations, plus Coperni’s Disneyland show, which will hopefully involve at least one memorable Disney character cameo. Keep checking back as we update the list with all the looks you don’t want to miss.

Jisoo at Dior David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rosalía at Dior GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images