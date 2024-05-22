The Cannes Film Festival is all about ultra-glam red carpets and late, late night parties, but even celebrities need to find time to eat. Enter Miu Miu and Cara Delevingne, who hosted an exclusive beach-side lunch on Tuesday, May 21, providing a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of the Croisette.

The Miu Miu Summer Club was held at Plage L’Ecrin, a waterfront restaurant situated on a private beach. Delevingne and co took plenty advantage of the serene experience, transitioning from lunch to a full-on beach day, complete with pétanque and from backgammon to sun-lounging — all Miu Miu-branded, of course. The day ended with sunset cocktails, live performance by singer/songwriter Cosha and music by DJs RedKoffee and O’Flyn. Among the guests in attendance were Lucy Hale, Ella Hunt, Dara Allen, Peggy Gou, and Rebecca Dayan.

For the occasion, Delevingne wore a sequined lavendar slip dress, paired with black and white Mary-Jane flats, all by Miu Miu. She wore her hair slicked back, keeping the look clean and beach-ready.

Here, see more from inside the event, including all the best looks.

The scene at the Miu Miu Summer Club. Thierry Lebraly

Lucy Hale Courtesy of Miu Miu

Peggy Gou Courtesy of Miu Miu

Inside the Miu Miu Summer Club. Thierry Lebraly

Rebecca Dayan Courtesy of Miu Miu

Ella Hunt Courtesy of Miu Miu

Little Simz Courtesy of Miu Miu

Isabelle Fuhrman Courtesy of Miu Miu

Inside the Miu Miu Summer Club. Thierry Lebraly

Thylane Blondeau Courtesy of Miu Miu

Heloise Agostinelli