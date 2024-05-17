The Best Cannes Afterparty Looks

Fashion
With some notable day-party ‘fits thrown in, too.
When you look at the premiere photos from the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival long enough, you start to appreciate the warm South of France light illuminating Anya Taylor-Joy’s wasp-waisted custom Christian Dior and Naomi Campbell’s pearl-strap Chanel haute couture, which was a rewear from 1997. But just because the sun sets doesn’t mean the major fashion moments stop.
Ahead, see the best celebrity looks from the Cannes afterparties — like Greta Gerwig looking what might be her best ever in Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha couture — with a few noteworthy day-event outfits included for good measure. We wouldn’t want you to miss Troye Sivan’s tiny (pink) Prada undies, after all.