The Best Cannes Afterparty Looks

When you look at the premiere photos from the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival long enough, you start to appreciate the warm South of France light illuminating Anya Taylor-Joy’s wasp-waisted custom Christian Dior and Naomi Campbell’s pearl-strap Chanel haute couture, which was a rewear from 1997. But just because the sun sets doesn’t mean the major fashion moments stop.

Ahead, see the best celebrity looks from the Cannes afterparties — like Greta Gerwig looking what might be her best ever in Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha couture — with a few noteworthy day-event outfits included for good measure. We wouldn’t want you to miss Troye Sivan’s tiny (pink) Prada undies, after all.

Hunter Schafer in Vivienne Westwood Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Nespresso x Brut. party

Dara in Alainpaul Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Nespresso x Brut. party

Greta Gerwig in Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha Couture Campari At Hyde Beach by Campari attending the official Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga afterparty.

Anya Taylor-Joy Campari At Hyde Beach by Campari attending the official Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga afterparty.

Troye Sivan in Prada picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images At the Magnum Cannes listening party.