The Best, Most Glamorous Looks From The Cannes Film Festival

Booing might be de rigueur in the theaters at Cannes, but on the red carpet, we’re more used to hearing sighs of admiration as the world’s most recognizable movie stars swan by in the most fanciful couture. Though the film festival might also be known as the site of an “unspoken rule” that women must wear heels — an outdated custom actresses like Cate Blanchett and Sasha Lane have openly defied — as a fashion event, it still retains the high-glam shine of an international guest list with access to the design houses’ latest.

So as the 77th edition kicks off May 14 at the Palais des Festivals, some of us will be looking out for early reviews of Francis Ford Coppola’s self-funded Megalopolis (which is in itself kind of fashion-y, judging by Nathalie Emmanuel’s Chanel flap bag in the promo pics) and Selena Gomez’s performance in Emilia Perez. But if you’re in it for the famously voluminous gowns and more wearable (though no less designer) photo-call outfits, check back here until May 25 as we round up the very best looks.

Greta Gerwig in Carven Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images At a dinner ahead of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Atlein & Jacquemus Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Arriving at Hotel Martinez ahead of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.