Ariana Grande Might Be Going On “Mini-Tour”

Ariana Grande hasn’t toured in nearly five years, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be launching another massive world tour anytime soon. Instead, she’s toying with the idea of a series of abbreviated tours between Wicked movies.

The Eternal Sunshine singer joined Evan Ross Katz on his podcast to discuss near-future plans to take her new music on the road. The singer, who plays Glinda, told Shut Up Evan listeners that “for a multitude of reasons, it’s not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour,” and that instead, she’s plotting with her team to develop “a mini, little sampling of shows.”

During a February appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Grande explained that she had “a really hard time emotionally” on 2019’s Sweetener world tour. Even then, she noted that she still had “the itch” to perform for fans and that, “if anything, it would be a littler something.” In combination with the mini-tour news, it’s now looking like the itch is slowly eliciting a scratch.

While shooting for John M. Chu’s two-movie Wicked adaptation wrapped early this year, Grande has repeatedly noted that promoting the film alongside Cynthia Erivo is her top priority at the moment. The first film is set for a Nov. 22 release, while its counterpart is slated for Nov. 26, 2025.