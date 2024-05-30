070 Shake Poses For Juergen Teller In LOEWE’s Latest Campaign

For LOEWE’s latest collection, the brand tapped rapper and singer 070 Shake to pose for Juergen Teller, alongside Dan Levy, Enzo Vogrincic, Alison Oliver and more celebrities. Set at the Bekonscot Model Village in Beaconsfield, England — which holds the unique distinction of being the world’s oldest original model village — the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 Pre-collection shoot features Shake wearing an olive-green suit with extra-long sleeves and pant legs that pool at her wrists and ankles, and an oversized neck bow dangles past her hips.

Elsewhere in the shrunken-down village, Saltburn’s Alison Oliver holds the brand’s Flamenco purse above water, and co-star Archie Madekwe wears a lighter version of the dramatic denim bow blouse seen on Shake. Enzo Vogrincic, who’s best known for his role in Netflix’s Society of the Snow, poses with a Puzzle tote, while Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde showcases a knotted black crop top. The rest of the ready-to-wear and accessories follows suit with details that are just cartoonish enough to be interesting, yet restrained enough to be wearable.

This is Shake’s second LOEWE campaign this year. In the spring, the rapper sat for Gray Sorrenti, daughter of Mario Sorrenti, for the house’s Paula’s Ibiza 2024 collection. The images also captured notable faces such as Yebba, Young Miko, and NCT’s Taeyong, along with a cast of live butterflies.

Shake’s music career is marked by her debut album, Modus Vivendi, and her follow-up, You Can’t Kill Me. She’s equally known for her explosive features on tracks by Nas, Pusha T, Raye, and Kanye West. Lately, however, she celebrated girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp’s 25th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram Stories tribute featuring the couple’s hottest photo and the caption “Happy Birthday My OXYGEN!”