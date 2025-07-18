Jeans & Flats Are So Chanel — Just Ask Jennie

It’s a season of change in fashion, with more new creative directors swapping seats at houses than our brain can keep up with, but before Matthieu Blazy takes over the reins at Chanel, there are a few more campaigns and collections to take in (and shop). Jennie was a natural choice to show off the brand’s Fall/Winter precollection in the early-spring crisp Parisian air — and demonstrate the Chanel way to hit on our favorite trends du jour.

Jennie hit the Palais-Royal with photographer Craig McDean to parade the in-between season of clothes, including an adorable corset top with bow-adorned straps worn with a black beret. There is also a très Charlotte-Gainsbourg-slash-Sofia-Coppola flats and jeans look — our favorite trend of the summer — smartly topped with a leather trench coat and a trusty Chanel 25 bag.

Craig McDean Craig McDean 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Elsewhere in the infamous 1e arrondissement square, it’s all about wardrobe basics that let the hero accessories shine. Highlights include a straight-leg denim jean in great summery indigo wash paired with peep-toe heels, plus roomy coats and a shearling-trimmed knit skirt set that could easily serve as airport paparazzi fodder as Jennie travels the globe for Blackpink’s Deadline tour.

Craig McDean Craig McDean Craig McDean Craig McDean 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Where the clothes are simple, the novelty bags are anything but. The compact-style bag is a confection in itself, and we’d love to see fellow Chanel-ians Gracie Abrams, Dua Lipa, or Romy Mars pick this up the next time they’re in attendance at the brand’s show. Chanel did just announce their Métiers d’art runway will take place in New York in December — Mars will make it a family outing with Sofia and Cosima, heart-shaped bag in tow? At the very least, we’ll keep our eyes out for a denim-and-flat-wearing Jennie.