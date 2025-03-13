PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fa...
NYLON's Spring 2025 Accessories Guide

They say oversized clothing is a recession indicator, but what about accessories?

by Kevin LeBlanc
The slow crawl to spring is almost over, and it’s high time we did some spring cleaning and made room for some new goodies that are in step with a newer energy. We’re taking notes on what our most beloved style stars are wearing in 2025 so far, and while yes, there’s plenty of itty-bitty black shades on girls like Hailey and Bella, the general consensus elsewhere (and on the runways) is leaning extra-large. Some things are slimming, like jeans (in Alix Earle’s universe) and sneakers (the ballet trainer is in), but the ones we’re taking notes on are growing, whether it’s the points on heels, totes slung over shoulders, or hoops weighing earlobes down. Below are five of our favorite accessory trends of the moment, as spotted on everyone from Timmy to Tyla.

A Chunky Statement Hoop

Chloë SevignyMarc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
TylaStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
They’re large, but they’re not shoulder-grazing. Chloë’s are classic, and Tyla’s are just plain fun. Whatever way you go, remove the rest of your ear stack before popping these on.

The Zebra Earrings
Jacquemus
$550
see on jacquemus
Tube Hoop Earrings
Saint Laurent
$430
see on mytheresa
The Medium Julius Hoop Earrings
Khaite
$750
see on ssense

Big-Ass Sunnies

FKA TwigsBackgrid
Peggy GouJEAN-MARC HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
Another swollen trend! Give your little frames a rest and shield yourself from the world, like Twigs or Peggy, in some hugely oversized shades. Our personal faves are the runway Pradas, which we’ve seen on a few New Yorkers already.

Runway Sunglasses in Amethyst
Prada
$610
see on prada
Metal Frame Sunglasses
Acne Studios
$540
see on acne studios
Mari In Yellow Ochre Acetate
Port Tanger
$390
see on port tanger

Silk Scarves

Timothée ChalametXNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images
Drew StarkeyMatt Sayles/Shutterstock for SAG
The boys are leading the charge on this one. Timothée’s beloved skull scarf is a Y2Chaos relic, and Drew’s polished opera scarf inspired us to pick up a polka-dot version.

Classic Skull Foulard in Pink
McQueen
$390
see on alexander mcqueen
Core Dot Square Scarf
Lauren Ralph Lauren
$52
see on macys
Bandana in Heritage Silk Twill
CELINE
$300
see on celine

An Exaggeratedly Pointed-Toe Pump

Hailey took Paris Fashion Week as the opportunity to shown us how it’s done. The dressy mood in the air calls for a sexy, stomping heel, whether lower and textured like her Schiaparelli pair or classically va-va-voom like the Saint Laurents.

Heeled Leather Shoes
Mango
$159.99
see on mango
Pink Satin Pumps
Prada
$1,250
see on saks fifth avenue
Babylone Cutout Pumps in Brown
Saint Laurent
$1,150
see on net-a-porter

A Larger-Than-Necessary Tote

The last of the supersized accessories. While evening bags will always stay small, the daily drivers are leaning into ludicrously capacious territory. Stick to simple colors, but if you must go wild, add some embellishment. (We’re divided on bag charms, so be the captain of your own fate on those.)

Nolita Large Hobo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
$398
see on michael kors
Nellcôte Medium Shopping Bag
Valentino Garavani
$3,690
see on valentino
Sprout Suede Tote Bag
Liffner
$695
see on luisa via roma