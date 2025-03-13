NYLON's Spring 2025 Accessories Guide

The slow crawl to spring is almost over, and it’s high time we did some spring cleaning and made room for some new goodies that are in step with a newer energy. We’re taking notes on what our most beloved style stars are wearing in 2025 so far, and while yes, there’s plenty of itty-bitty black shades on girls like Hailey and Bella, the general consensus elsewhere (and on the runways) is leaning extra-large. Some things are slimming, like jeans (in Alix Earle’s universe) and sneakers (the ballet trainer is in), but the ones we’re taking notes on are growing, whether it’s the points on heels, totes slung over shoulders, or hoops weighing earlobes down. Below are five of our favorite accessory trends of the moment, as spotted on everyone from Timmy to Tyla.

A Chunky Statement Hoop

Chloë Sevigny Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Tyla Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

They’re large, but they’re not shoulder-grazing. Chloë’s are classic, and Tyla’s are just plain fun. Whatever way you go, remove the rest of your ear stack before popping these on.

Big-Ass Sunnies

FKA Twigs Backgrid Peggy Gou JEAN-MARC HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Another swollen trend! Give your little frames a rest and shield yourself from the world, like Twigs or Peggy, in some hugely oversized shades. Our personal faves are the runway Pradas, which we’ve seen on a few New Yorkers already.

Silk Scarves

Timothée Chalamet XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Drew Starkey Matt Sayles/Shutterstock for SAG

The boys are leading the charge on this one. Timothée’s beloved skull scarf is a Y2Chaos relic, and Drew’s polished opera scarf inspired us to pick up a polka-dot version.

An Exaggeratedly Pointed-Toe Pump

Backgrid Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailey took Paris Fashion Week as the opportunity to shown us how it’s done. The dressy mood in the air calls for a sexy, stomping heel, whether lower and textured like her Schiaparelli pair or classically va-va-voom like the Saint Laurents.

A Larger-Than-Necessary Tote

Backgrid Amelia Gray Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The last of the supersized accessories. While evening bags will always stay small, the daily drivers are leaning into ludicrously capacious territory. Stick to simple colors, but if you must go wild, add some embellishment. (We’re divided on bag charms, so be the captain of your own fate on those.)