Every Bag Bella Hadid Has Worn In 2025

In the world of celebrity accessory influence, few people can say they shift shoe and handbag tides like Bella Hadid. Sure, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber make waves with ballet flats and Dior sandals, but Bella’s choices set the vibe, whether she opts for supersized pieces or pulls out a coveted vintage shoulder bag. Her public appearances are less frequent these days, as she’s stepped away from the runways to build her essential-oil fragrance empire and channel her inner cowgirl in cutting competitions with her new beau, but what little face time she’s given to us we’re taking and running with.

Her 2025 handbag collection is the ultimate litmus test for where her style’s at right now. Half her picks are vintage, which falls in line with her mix of high fashion and secondhand clothing, and all the bags are in neutral shades (though one printed option might be debatable to non-fashion people). There are no full looks as seen on the catwalks, but rather a sense that she might’ve spent a few hours on Depop and found some of these delicious secondhand pieces. Keep reading to see what she’s been slinging over her shoulder this year.

Vintage Fendi Baguette

Backgrid

Miss Hadid popped out in New York in late Jan., and paired her très expensive Saint Laurent bomber jacket with a vintage leopard-print Fendi piece in calf hair, bringing some intrigue to an otherwise classic city-slicker fit. Similar options are online for around $700.

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7

Backgrid

This one is technically cheating, as the paparazzi snapped a photo of her perusing the Saint Laurent store in Soho, but we did see her leaving the store with two gargantuan shopping bags. We hope she copped this supple tote, a fave of her friends like Bieber, in the shade “Fox.”

Balenciaga Le City Bag

Backgrid

Bella’s been a known Balenciaga girlie, but we haven’t seen her wear this tan piece. The brand just rereleased the infamous Y2K staple, and confirmed this specific version is a never-before-seen suede style in Camel that will drop this spring, exact timing to be determined.

Saint Laurent Y Tote

Backgrid

Another go-to for Bella, who often rejects any bag smaller than all her daily necessities, which probably include several Orebella scents. This tote comes in several colors, but in true minimalist form, she opted for black.

Louis Vuitton x Nigo Keepall Bandoulière 50

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A girl on the go naturally will choose designer luggage — and if it’s designed by her friends, even better. This collaborative bag between Virgil Abloh and Nigo is probably a piece gifted to her by the late Abloh, who was a dear friend and lives on through the way he changed streetwear. If you need to own this piece of fashion history, resellers are asking a pretty penny.

Vintage Shoulder Bag

Backgrid

We can’t quite place this bag (any leads are appreciated), but we like the metallic filigree detail on the strap and the vintage gray-brown color.