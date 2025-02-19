Hailey, Dua & EmRata Have All Already Worn Spring's It Dress

There are so many fashion looks being turned by celebrities, it’s nearly impossible catch up with them all. (Shoutout to Instagram’s @checkthetag for their indefagitable work trying to do so.) But when the sartorial stars align and multiple celebrities wear the same piece, we perk up and wait to see who will be next in line. Ferragamo’s asymmetrical minidress has been spotted on several of our favorite girls, and after seeing Hailey Bieber in it at a Rhode event on Feb. 18, we’re calling it: It’s the It Dress for spring.

The first in line (and first in my heart) was Dua Lipa, who popped up in New York in Dec. 2024 in lots of wondrous fashion, as she always does, most notably appearing on CBS Mornings in the red-hot leather version, which closed the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway. A three-month dry spell fell over the It Dress before the long holiday weekend in February brought out virtually every famous person we know to the SNL50 concert. Both Emily Ratajkowski and Adria Arjona were in the building and ready to co-sign the sculptural dress, Ratajkowski’s in “concrete green,” per the brand, and Arjona’s in black denim.

Emily Ratajkowski John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images Adria Arjona Arturo Holmes/Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

What makes a dress pop off racks of clothing for a stylist and their client to go with it? For one, the dress is inherently flattering given its hemline and the built-in pushup effect via the “organic neckline,” as the brand describes the fluid straps. Ferragamo’s creative director, Maximilian Davis, drew inspiration from the house’s ties to ballet for the collection, which resulted in silk-ribbon heels, parachute dresses, and aerobic criss-cross tops. The minidresses are a counterfoil to the volume seen elsewhere in the collection. They provide form and shape to enhance balletic forms — and a great excuse to show off your legs despite frigid New York temperatures.

While most of us humble observers of fashion won’t be splurging on the red nappa dress Dua wore, we can take away some shopping inspiration from both the geometric neckline and their styling. Save the necklaces for stacking over a white T-shirt, don’t go overboard on the makeup, and keep it to a sexy pump and maybe a bag. When the dress is that fabulous, let it do its thing.