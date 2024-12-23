We take the art of celebrity dressing very seriously, and we’re also specifically enchanted with the people behind the curtain, namely the stylists responsible for crafting stars’ looks both for big red-carpet moments and their everyday lives. One name that keeps coming up this year is Spencer Singer, the man behind the style of three of our most-watched celebrities: Lily-Rose Depp, Gracie Abrams, and Billie Eilish.

Singer’s work is especially intriguing, given that the three women he works with have such distinct aesthetics. Some stylists, like Tyla’s, apply their own aesthetic to the client, but Singer does it the other way around — he’s more of an enhancer of the fashion sense these girlies already have. Take Depp, for instance: Her Nosferatu press looks are a natural extension of her everyday wear, with gauzy knits from New York brand Judy Turner and a boatload of Chanel. She looks like the best version of herself, with an emphasis on glamor that’s more subtle than showy.

Eilish, on the other hand, already had a signature style before she started working with Singer, but his eye has helped her hone in on the ultrabaggy pieces she loves. He’s the one behind the layers of of boxer shorts on the “Guess featuring billie eilish” cover, nodding to her tomboy roots. He’s also put her in vintage Comme des Garçons tees, Abercrombie & Fitch cargo shorts, and Supreme jerseys for her album-promo circuit, finessing her usual oversized proportions to achieve a more intentional, polished execution.

But perhaps no one embodies the low-key beauty of Singer’s vision more so than Abrams, who’s opened for Taylor Swift and played a string of sold-out shows of her own in non-costume stage looks that range from brand-new Bode sets to unbranded vintage dresses and flowy Chloé skirts from 2000. She’s always worn no-nonsense dresses for performing, but in her breakout year, she’s never looked more like herself. As a stylist, Singer has a light touch, and Abrams’ bohemian singer-songwriter vibes are dialed in even further with his expansive fashion knowledge and archival pulls. He hones in on what stars like and look good in — and rarely strays from that.

Some stylists rely on signatures, but Singer’s calling card is a deep understanding of his clients and fine-tuning what they naturally gravitate towards. This curatorial eye helps Billie, Gracie, and Lily-Rose be the ultimate versions of themselves. Here’s to more stealth moves from Singer in 2025.