Halsey Brings Out A 27-Year-Old Versace Dress At The VMAs

Halsey is back, baby. The “Ego” singer showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11 wearing a very special piece of fashion history. During her red-carpet interview, she revealed that she’s wearing an archival Versace dress designed by Gianni Versace specifically for Elizabeth Hurley in 1996, making Halsey the second person to ever wear it.

The red leopard maxi dress has that classic jungle Versace feel, with a dose of Swarovski crystals peppered throughout adding texture. Halsey made it her own, matching her ombré wig to the black-and-red pattern. She kept the glam simple, with a ‘90s mauve supermodel lip paying subtle homage to Gianni Versace’s heyday.

Halsey is slated to perform at the VMAs, marking her first performance at the awards since 2016. After taking some much-needed time off to tend to her health issues and take care of her baby, the singer/actress is making 2024 her own. She appeared in Ti West’s MaXXXine alongside Mia Goth earlier this year, and she’s already released four singles off her upcoming record, The Great Impersonator. To celebrate the new album, she teased several alternate covers nodding to the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s, easily channeling the mood of each decade and showing off her chameleon nature. If this fashion history red-carpet moment gives any clues for her performance, hopefully we’ll see a few more archive pulls on the stage tonight.