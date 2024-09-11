The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2024 VMAs

MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) are the cultural gift that keeps on giving. The ceremony somehow always find a way to be slightly chaotic — and with so much star power packed in one room, something meme-worthy is bound to happen. Where else in the history of television could we see Nicki Minaj barb with Miley Cyrus, Kanye West interrupt Taylor Swift, and a bloody Lady Gaga dangle above the stage?

This year’s festivities are hosted by Megan Thee Stallion and are coming to our screens via the UBS Arena, just outside of New York City, where musicians and pop culture legends will gather to celebrate the best in music. With such a massive event comes a red carpet fit for the stars, including the presenters that NYLON exclusively announced Sept. 6.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for Sabrina Carpenter, who has seven Moon Man nominations; Chappell Roan, who’s up for Best New Artist and is quickly becoming a fashion chameleon; and perhaps a surprise appearance from Beyoncé, because her infamous “Love On Top” double whammy performance/pregnancy announcement is a contender for the VMAs Most Iconic Performance award. We’ll be rounding up the stars’ best fashion looks on the red carpet, so keep refreshing this page in hopes that Mrs. Knowles-Carter shows, and to see what trends are emerging for the night.

Lisa Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In custom Mugler and Bvlgari jewelry.

Coco Jones Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock In Lever Couture.

Chappell Roan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a Y/Project dress.

Damiano David Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Etro and Tiffany & Co. brooch.

Lenny Kravitz Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Sasha Colby Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Naomi Scott ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Anitta Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images