Miley Cyrus’ Slicked-Back Pool-Party Hair & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

The queen of the Chateau Marmont makes her return.

by Kevin LeBlanc

The majority of celebs are yachting, resting, and otherwise offline right now. We can’t blame them: it’s deathly hot out, and there’s not much to pop out for. However, Daisy Edgar-Jones is holding the Internet down with her Twisters press tour looks, and there’s always summer music festivals. Wimbledon also drew an unexpected amount of It Girl attendees, proving Challengers’ influence was not short-lived.

Makeup looks this week were, as summer demands, very casual, with lip colors being the boldest choices. Hairstyles were wavy, embracing the sandy, textured (and sometimes wet) look that summer calls for — plus one great wig moment courtesy of Doja Cat. Keep reading to see the best hair and makeup moments of the week.

Bella Hadid’s Beachy Waves

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The super made her illustrious return to the streets of NYC (thank god) and her chestnut hair was styled to look like she just got back from a day on the beach in Malibu. You can take the girl out of Cali, but you can never take her beach hair away from her!

Miley Cyrus’ Sultry Wet Hair

Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

Miley Cyrus celebrated the launch of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Child fragrance, which she’s the face of, at the Chateau Marmont with rock-star metallic eyeshadow and slicked-back wet hair that added to the sex appeal of her poolside performance.

Laura Harrier’s Vixen Glam

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Laura Harrier hosted a dinner and party in Los Angeles for her collaboration with Reformation, and she kept her makeup neutral and held her long locks back with a sporty black headband for a ‘90s supermodel effect.

Naomi Watts’ Pink Pout

Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress attended a Hamptons party in very relaxed glam, with a magenta lip that added a dose of glamour to her otherwise simple outfit.

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ High-Humidity Hair Solution

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Twisters actress has looked essentially perfect while on her press tour, feeding us look after look as she travels the world. Her New York appearances demonstrated that all you need for summer hair is a slight wave, letting the humidity do the rest.

Zendaya’s Bossy Blonde ‘Do

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The queen of tennis, Zendaya, popped out at Wimbledon to catch the Men’s final with a blowout that sat away from her face and matched the big boss energy of her Ralph Lauren suit.

Doja Cat’s Ginger Spice Sendup

Simone Joyner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Paint The Town Red” singer performed in London, channeling Ginger Spice onstage with a choppy red wig and British flag corset, recreating one of Geri Halliwell’s most well-known stage looks.

MARINA’s Electric Eyeshadow

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

MARINA opened for Kylie Minogue in London in an all-black fit that made her light blue eyeshadow and red stars pop.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Maroon Lip

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress was spotted at Wimbledon, and kept her face makeup minimal, letting her dark, vampy red lipstick do all the talking (and, of course, her JW Anderson canary clutch).

Soo Joo Parks’ Devil-May-Care Bangs

Courtesy of BFA for Gucci

The model stepped out at Gucci and Miley Cyrus’ event at the Chateau with her bangs slicked down in curls that give a devilish effect to her full Gucci ‘fit.