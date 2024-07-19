The majority of celebs are yachting, resting, and otherwise offline right now. We can’t blame them: it’s deathly hot out, and there’s not much to pop out for. However, Daisy Edgar-Jones is holding the Internet down with her Twisters press tour looks, and there’s always summer music festivals. Wimbledon also drew an unexpected amount of It Girl attendees, proving Challengers’ influence was not short-lived.

Makeup looks this week were, as summer demands, very casual, with lip colors being the boldest choices. Hairstyles were wavy, embracing the sandy, textured (and sometimes wet) look that summer calls for — plus one great wig moment courtesy of Doja Cat. Keep reading to see the best hair and makeup moments of the week.

Bella Hadid’s Beachy Waves Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The super made her illustrious return to the streets of NYC (thank god) and her chestnut hair was styled to look like she just got back from a day on the beach in Malibu. You can take the girl out of Cali, but you can never take her beach hair away from her!

Miley Cyrus’ Sultry Wet Hair Courtesy of BFA for Gucci Miley Cyrus celebrated the launch of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Child fragrance, which she’s the face of, at the Chateau Marmont with rock-star metallic eyeshadow and slicked-back wet hair that added to the sex appeal of her poolside performance.

Laura Harrier’s Vixen Glam Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Laura Harrier hosted a dinner and party in Los Angeles for her collaboration with Reformation, and she kept her makeup neutral and held her long locks back with a sporty black headband for a ‘90s supermodel effect.

Naomi Watts’ Pink Pout Jared Siskin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress attended a Hamptons party in very relaxed glam, with a magenta lip that added a dose of glamour to her otherwise simple outfit.

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ High-Humidity Hair Solution Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The Twisters actress has looked essentially perfect while on her press tour, feeding us look after look as she travels the world. Her New York appearances demonstrated that all you need for summer hair is a slight wave, letting the humidity do the rest.

Zendaya’s Bossy Blonde ‘Do Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The queen of tennis, Zendaya, popped out at Wimbledon to catch the Men’s final with a blowout that sat away from her face and matched the big boss energy of her Ralph Lauren suit.

Doja Cat’s Ginger Spice Sendup Simone Joyner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Paint The Town Red” singer performed in London, channeling Ginger Spice onstage with a choppy red wig and British flag corset, recreating one of Geri Halliwell’s most well-known stage looks.

MARINA’s Electric Eyeshadow Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images MARINA opened for Kylie Minogue in London in an all-black fit that made her light blue eyeshadow and red stars pop.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Maroon Lip Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actress was spotted at Wimbledon, and kept her face makeup minimal, letting her dark, vampy red lipstick do all the talking (and, of course, her JW Anderson canary clutch).