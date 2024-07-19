Miley Cyrus’ Slicked-Back Pool-Party Hair & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week
The queen of the Chateau Marmont makes her return.
byKevin LeBlanc
The majority of celebs are yachting, resting, and otherwise offline right now. We can’t blame them: it’s deathly hot out, and there’s not much to pop out for. However, Daisy Edgar-Jones is holding the Internet down with her Twisters press tour looks, and there’s always summer music festivals. Wimbledon also drew an unexpected amount of It Girl attendees, proving Challengers’ influence was not short-lived.
Makeup looks this week were, as summer demands, very casual, with lip colors being the boldest choices. Hairstyles were wavy, embracing the sandy, textured (and sometimes wet) look that summer calls for — plus one great wig moment courtesy of Doja Cat. Keep reading to see the best hair and makeup moments of the week.