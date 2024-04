Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“OKLOSER” - Doja Cat Only Doja Cat can make internet-addled lingo like “OK Boomer” sound catchy, and even clever — while delivering a bop that screams summer hit.

“B2b” - Charli XCX The real rave girlies will appreciate the delicious, Gesaffelstein-produced techno build-up of “B2b” that deserves an hour-long edit.

“Wanna Be” - GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion Don’t let Megan’s viral twerk challenge video distract you from the fact that “Wanna Be” is actually an incredible f*ck men anthem built around a great flip of J. Cole’s “No Role Modelz.”

“Spite” - Omar Apollo Bright guitar and fuzzy, lo-fi production mellow out Omar Apollo’s “angry song” about a long distance relationship into a grooving jam.

“Good Luck, Babe” - Chappell Roan Chappell Roan’s immediately addictive “Good Luck, Babe” sounds like ‘80s roller rink meets Coppola’s Marie Antoinette opulence...

“Bourgeoisieses” - Conan Gray ...and it deserves to be followed up by Conan Gray’s own time-warp spectacular which we can only describe as glam rock meets Saltburn.

“Men Are Crazy” - Simi, Tiwa Savage The delight behind Simi and Tiwa Savage’s latest plush afro-pop anthem is how it contains multitudes: “Men are crazy,” they sing, before admitting, “but I still want one in my bed.” Real.

“Don’t Worry About It” - Clara La San Click play for the slickest noughties R&B beat and Aaliyah-esque melodies we’ve heard in a minute.

“So What If I’m A Freak” - Snow Strippers The only disappointing thing about Snow Stripper’s tranced-out, glock-flourished party sound is that it wasn’t around early enough to soundtrack Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers.

“Phone Booth” - The Telescreens Honest-to-god rock is back in NYC and one of the groups spearheading its return is The Telescreens.