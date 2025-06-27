Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features six of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Romeo” by Dove Cameron NYLON’s June cover star is ready to “give you that love you kill yourself for” on this moody, maximalista pop anthem. One minute she’s adopting a deep operatic tone, the next she’s nearly rapping in a cheeky, child-like voice. We love a woman with range. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

“GRWM” by Lorde Lorde flips a TikTok-era acronym on its head with this hazy slow burn, layering social media rot with self-image, grief, and growing up. — Zeena Imam, intern

“The Field” by Blood Orange It’s Blood Orange Summer. Dev Hynes and Caroline Polacheck blessed us with this wistful track and a video that accurately depicts the sad happiness of being the one off to the side when all your friends are having a good time. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Bed Of Roses” by Teyana Taylor The vintage-inspired instrumental combined with Teyana Taylor’s dulcet tones makes this dream love song sound like a loosie from her 2018 album K.T.S.E. (complimentary). — Giandurco

“Davina McCall” by Wet Leg We might have nominated the band’s “CPR” for song of the summer, but they make another strong showing with this sweet love song that references Ribena and Shakira. — Peng

“On The Beach” by Caroline Polachek In another appearance, Polachek twitters about life after death in her signature yodel for a video game, of all things. But if all video-game soundtracks sounded like this, I would seriously consider a career pivot to Twitch streamer. — Giandurco

“10AM” by UMI A classic R&B love song with a groovy beat and UMI’s dreamy vocals. It’s smooth, sweet, and made for slow-dancing with your lover (or yourself) in the kitchen. — Imam

“Somewhere” by Charlotte Lawrence As the title (and opening) track of her debut album, Charlotte Lawrence announces herself to the world over a chugging electric guitar as she sings “I'm two beers away from losing my license for good / I don't know what I did, but I'm asking for forgiveness.” — Giandurco