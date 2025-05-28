Wet Leg Is Dying For Love On “CPR”

Love can be a beautiful — and deadly — thing. That’s the takeaway from Wet Leg’s latest single “CPR,” wherein the British indie rock band recounts a relationship strong enough to kill someone and equates being in love to a death sentence.

Wet Leg waste no time throwing the listener into the romantic chaos, comparing falling in love to a dangerous cliff dive right off the bat:

I tied a rope around my waist / I tend to get lost in your eyes / I took a breath / Jumped off the cliff because you told me to

Fully aware that this relationship is making them do things they normally wouldn’t, the band asks in the pre-chorus, “Is it love or suicide?” Take the thrill-seeking element out of it, and you’ve got a song that expresses the all-but-relatable feeling of falling for someone knowing that it could end in an unbearable heartache.

In the chorus, the band asks the object of its desire to “Put your mouth to mine and give me CPR / Call the triple nine and give me CPR.” Whether they’re longing for the kiss of life or the kiss of death is up to interpretation.

After a failed attempt to “head for the hills” and leave the relationship, Wet Leg is forced to contend with the unbreakable bond they have with their lover:

“Are you the one? / My ride or die / When I'm with you I feel alive / Is it fun? Is this a vibe? / Is it love?”

Finally, the singer comes to the terrifying conclusion that they are, in fact, in love, repeating “Oh, I'm in love / And you're to blame / Yeah, I'm in love / And you're to blame,” on the outro.

“CPR” is the second single off Wet Leg’s upcoming album, Moisturizer, which is set to drop July 11.