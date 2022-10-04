Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, artists and musicians from around the world have spoken up about abortion rights and released music to express their anger and frustration around the decision. Now, some of the biggest stars in music are taking it one step further by releasing a huge compilation benefit album to support safe abortion access and abortion rights.

Soccer Mommy, Tegan and Sara, Wet Leg, Cat Powers, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, Death Cab For Cutie, Sleater-Kinney, PUP, and many, many others are all a part of the upcoming benefit album, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, set to arrive on Friday, Oct. 7.

The record will include new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from the participating list of 50+ artists. One hundred percent of the album’s net proceeds will be donated to various non-profit organizations working to provide abortion care access across the U.S., including Brigid Alliance, Noise For Now, and the Abortion Care Network. The catch is that the album will only be available for purchase for 24 hours, and only though Bandcamp — as to take advantage of the platform’s Bandcamp Fridays initiative — starting at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 7.

“Every person faced with the choice to keep a pregnancy or not should have access to a safe and legal abortion should they choose one,” said Tegan and Sara in a press release about the album. “Their body, their choice.”

The full list of artists participating on the album include: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell; Andrew Bird; Animal Collective; Annie DiRusso; Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros; Bully; Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen; Cat Power; Charlie Hickey; Daniel Rossen; David Byrne and Devo; Death Cab for Cutie; Dirty Projectors; Disq; Emma Bradley; Fleet Foxes; Foals; Gia Margaret; Grouplove; Hand Habits; Jayla Kai; Kills Birds; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard; Mac DeMarco; Mary Lattimore; Maya Hawke; My Morning Jacket; The Neverly Boys; Overcoats; Pearl Jam; Pluralone; PUP; R.E.M.; She & Him; Silversun Pickups; Sleater-Kinney; Soccer Mommy; Squirrel Flower; STS9; Sunflower Bean; Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes; Tegan and Sara; Tenacious D; Thao and the Get Down Stay Down; The Album Leaf; The Regrettes; Tune-Yards; Ty Segall; Water From Your Eyes; Wet Leg.

The album also features cover art by musician Kim Gordon.

The cover of ‘Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All’ by Kim Gordon.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion access has only gotten more challenging. Beyond of the 13 states that had trigger laws completely or partially ban abortion within their jurisdiction, abortions clinics elsewhere have had adjust to the influx of patients crossing state lines to receive abortion care, with independent clinics taking on a lot of the load.

“Independent clinics provide the majority of abortion care in the US, yet these dedicated providers often lack the visibility and resources they need to keep their doors open,” added Jay Thibodeau, the communications director at Abortion Care Network in the release. “Donating to keep clinics open in every state makes a huge difference to those who need care, and bold, public support for indie providers is deeply meaningful. It also matters that people who have, provide, and support abortion know that they are not alone: most people in the US support the right to abortion, and we are less alone when we can see and join unified, unapologetic calls to liberate abortion.”

For more information about the Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All visit its Bandcamp page.