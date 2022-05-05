Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers & More Speak Out About Abortion Rights

As celebrities walked the red carpet of the Met Gala on Monday night, donned in gilded-era gowns (or at least, bizarre interpretations of the vague theme), Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion from the desk of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn the landmark decision Roe v. Wade, 49 years after it was decided.

It was a wild, dystopian juxtaposition of American culture to see opulence at such a massive scale while the rights of women to seek safe abortions was under threat — timing that only worked to further enrage the public. Over the last week, protests have erupted across the nation and celebrities, no longer donning gilded gowns, have been speaking out against the draft opinion.

Below are some of the celebrities who have spoken publicly on social media or in public about the issue, either sharing their own abortion stories, places to donate, or simply expressing their rage, which includes everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Cher to Questlove.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo took the opportunity on her SOUR tour to speak out against the proposed ban. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” she told fans in Washington D.C. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Phoebe Bridgers

"I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," the singer wrote on her Instagram stories and Twitter. "I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access." She then added a link with places to donate to help other women have access.

Halsey

Halsey posted a lengthy statement to Twitter speaking out against the proposed ban. “The overturning of Roe V Wade will mark a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care. We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this,” the singer wrote. “This is not a false alarm, again. This is not a hypothetical. And while for the time being you can still access abortion in all 50 states, that will not be the case in the summer when this decision is cemented. And many of those who seek abortion out of state will be at risk of persecution as well.”

Busy Phillips

Phillips, an active abortion rights advocate, took to Instagram on Tuesday, writing: “The person who risked everything to leak that document did so with the knowledge that IT IS NOT YET DONE.” The post continues: “Overturning Roe and Casey is against the WILL OF THE PEOPLE. It has NOTHING to do with BABIES and EVERYTHING to do with white supremacy and power hungry politicians attempting to keep systems of oppression in place.”

Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo, a famously outspoken liberal, posted on Twitter, writing: “Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel. The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of RW radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality. Based on his arguments, the Supreme Court is strictly political now.”

Ashely Nicole Black

The TV writer best known for Black Lady Sketch Show and Ted Lasso, also took to Twitter, writing: “There's a particular slap to the face of being told we can vote for abortion rights, by the court that gutted voting rights.”

Elizabeth Banks

The actor has been posting and retweeting about abortion for days on Twitter, urging people to, “take action and make your voice heard!” She continues: “Contact your local, state, and national legislators and let them know that they need to take action to secure our rights and access to care.”

Cher

“REPUBLICANS MAY HAVE FINALLY GOTTEN THEIR WISH AFTER 49 YEARS,” Cher wrote in all caps on Twitter, as part of two long posts. “DEATH DUE 2 BACK ALLY ABORTION.”

Bette Midler

“If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them from striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with? ” Midler wrote in her tweets. “#SCOTUS has just revealed itself to be another political tool.”

Questlove

Holding it down for the men, Questlove posted twice on Instagram, evoking Handmaid’s Tale fears, as well as asking other men to speak out. “Now we bout to visit the Handmaids Tale era,” he wrote in one post. “Men we of all people need to rally behind this,” he continued in his second. “This isn’t a aahh man that’s a woman’s thing.’ If this effects them? It effects us. We are in a state of emergency right now.”