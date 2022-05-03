The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Met Gala

Another first Monday in May has come and gone, as the 2022 Met Gala finally returned to its traditional calendar slot following several postponements over the past two years. Though the evening’s red carpet was a follow-up to its previous comeback in September 2021 — the Costume Institute’s In America exhibition was split into two presentations — celebrity attendees still made sure to show up in their best designer looks. This is the the “Super Bowl of Fashion” after all!

The 2022 Met Gala’s dress code was white-tie and “Gilded Glamour,” which Vogue described as “the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.” Designers and celebrities took this prompt either quite literally — Cardi B dripping in literal Versace gold chains; Kaia Gerber in head-to-toe silver metal sequins — or somewhat loosely, like Tessa Thompson in pink tulle, Venus Williams in a black tailored suit, and Maude Apatow channeling Hollywood Glamour instead. Meanwhile, others opted into in the era’s signature silhouettes, including full ballgown skirts (Laura Harrier, Kendall Jenner) and corset tops (Billie Eilish, Paloma Elsseser, and Evan Mock, to name a few).

Ahead, check out the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Met Gala, including Cardi B, Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and more.

Billie Eilish Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Cardi B Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Chloe Bailey Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Area Couture.

Evan Mock Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Head of State.

Gemma Chan Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Gunna Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne and a Ledger crypto-wallet necklace.

Janelle Monae Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Jodie Turner-Smith Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Kaia Gerber Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Kendall Jenner John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Kiki Layne Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Laura Harrier Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing H&M.

Lizzo John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Maude Apatow Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu.

Normani Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Paloma Elsesser Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Coach.

Phoebe Bridgers Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.

Stormzy Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Tessa Thompson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Venus Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chloé.

See every 2022 Met Gala red carpet look.