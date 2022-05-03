The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Met Gala

Another first Monday in May has come and gone, as the 2022 Met Gala finally returned to its traditional calendar slot following several postponements over the past two years. Though the evening’s red carpet was a follow-up to its previous comeback in September 2021 — the Costume Institute’s In America exhibition was split into two presentations — celebrity attendees still made sure to show up in their best designer looks. This is the the “Super Bowl of Fashion” after all!
The 2022 Met Gala’s dress code was white-tie and “Gilded Glamour,” which Voguedescribed as “the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.” Designers and celebrities took this prompt either quite literally — Cardi B dripping in literal Versace gold chains; Kaia Gerber in head-to-toe silver metal sequins — or somewhat loosely, like Tessa Thompson in pink tulle, Venus Williams in a black tailored suit, and Maude Apatow channeling Hollywood Glamour instead. Meanwhile, others opted into in the era’s signature silhouettes, including full ballgown skirts (Laura Harrier, Kendall Jenner) and corset tops (Billie Eilish, Paloma Elsseser, and Evan Mock, to name a few).
Ahead, check out the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Met Gala, including Cardi B, Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and more.