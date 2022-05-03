Maria Bobila
The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Met Gala

From Cardi B in Versace to Lizzo in Thom Browne.

Another first Monday in May has come and gone, as the 2022 Met Gala finally returned to its traditional calendar slot following several postponements over the past two years. Though the evening’s red carpet was a follow-up to its previous comeback in September 2021 — the Costume Institute’s In America exhibition was split into two presentations — celebrity attendees still made sure to show up in their best designer looks. This is the the “Super Bowl of Fashion” after all!

The 2022 Met Gala’s dress code was white-tie and “Gilded Glamour,” which Vogue described as “the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.” Designers and celebrities took this prompt either quite literally — Cardi B dripping in literal Versace gold chains; Kaia Gerber in head-to-toe silver metal sequins — or somewhat loosely, like Tessa Thompson in pink tulle, Venus Williams in a black tailored suit, and Maude Apatow channeling Hollywood Glamour instead. Meanwhile, others opted into in the era’s signature silhouettes, including full ballgown skirts (Laura Harrier, Kendall Jenner) and corset tops (Billie Eilish, Paloma Elsseser, and Evan Mock, to name a few).

Ahead, check out the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Met Gala, including Cardi B, Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and more.

Billie Eilish

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Cardi B

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Chloe Bailey

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Area Couture.

Evan Mock

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Head of State.

Gemma Chan

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Gunna

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne and a Ledger crypto-wallet necklace.

Janelle Monae

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Kendall Jenner

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Kiki Layne

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Laura Harrier

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing H&M.

Lizzo

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Maude Apatow

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu.

Normani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Paloma Elsesser

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Coach.

Phoebe Bridgers

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.

Stormzy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Tessa Thompson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Venus Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chloé.

