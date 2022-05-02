Maria Bobila
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Vanessa Hudgens attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An A...
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Fashion

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night is back!

fb
tw

Returning to its regularly scheduled programming on the first Monday in May, the 2022 Met Gala red carpet is finally here. After a postponement and eventual cancellation in 2020, the 2021 Met Gala red carpet had originally made its return back in September, going off calendar for the first time. Now, order has been restored for the “Super Bowl of Fashion” on Monday, May 2.

This year’s Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which explores American fashion from the 19th century through to the mid-late 20th century as a follow-up to 2021’s Met Gala exhibition theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. For the red carpet dress code, attendees are recommended to wear white-tie and take inspiration from “the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” according to Vogue.

One of the first celebrities to appear on the red carpet is Vanessa Hudgens wearing Moschino, as she’s hosting Vogue’s livestream of the main event and having quite the fashion renaissance this year. As for what other famous faces we’re excited to see: Olivia Rodrigo is taking a break from her Sour Tour to pay a visit to the Met, and the Kardashian-Jenner family is expected to all make an official appearance together. (Kravis, we’re waiting!) Plus, expect to catch Megan Thee Stallion, HoYeon Jung, some of our favorite Euphoria stars, and many more throughout the evening.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Met Gala, below..

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Emma Chamberlain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton and jewelry from Cartier.

La La Anthony

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing LaQuan Smith.

Hamish Bowles

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren

Anna Wintour

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel Haute Couture.

Francesco and Bee Carrozzini

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Alexander McQueen (Bee).

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace (Lively) and Ralph Lauren (Reynolds).

Tom Ford

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Franklin Leonard

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Autumn de Wilde

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janicza Bravo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Schiaparelli.

Paapa Essiedu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Off-White.

Harris Dickinson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Men’s.

Tommy Dorfman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christopher Kane.

Kacey Musgraves

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Austin Butler

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Kaia Gerber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Camila Mendes

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing AMI Paris.

Isabelle Boemeke

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

LaQuan Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Maude Apatow

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Fendi Mens.

Ashton Sanders

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Casablanca.

Jon Batiste

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Amy Schumer

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chloé.

Venus Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chloé.

Amber Valletta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Joan Smalls

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Chloe Kim

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giambattista Valli.

Kieran Culkin

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Men’s.

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Denée Benton

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Anderson .Paak

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Evan Mock

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Head of State.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Michelle Yeoh

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Nyjah Huston

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Stromae

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Mosaert.

Ashley Park

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Camila Cabello

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Cynthia Erivo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Phoebe Dynevor

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton (both).

Gemma Chan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Sebastian Stan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Laura Harrier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing H&M.

Riz Ahmed

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor Glemaud

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing H&M.

Grace Elizabeth

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Jack Harlow

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christopher John Rogers and a headpiece from Philip Treacy.

Julianne Moore

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford.

Alexa Chung

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Glenn Close

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Paloma Elsesser

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Coach.

HoYeon Jung

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Rachel Brosnahan

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Altuzarra.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Carey Mulligan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Schiaparelli.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren (both).

Winnie Harlow

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Precious Lee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Altuzarra.

Phoebe Bridgers

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.

Kris Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Billie Eilish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Sabrina Carpenter

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Paco Rabanne.

Ben Platt

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Richard Quinn.

Teyana Taylor

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Danai Gurira

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Finneas O’Connell

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Questlove

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zegna.

Tessa Thompson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Simone Ashley

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Maisie Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Future

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Moss

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Irina Shayk

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Dove Cameron

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Jacob Elordi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Jessica Chastain

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Dakota Johnson

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Awkwafina

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Normani

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Lily Allen

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Hailey Bieber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Cole Sprouse

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Jeremy Strong

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Khaite.

Claire Danes

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Lanvin.

Kiki Layne

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Lenny Kravitz

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

J Balvin

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Stormzy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Chloe Bailey

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Area Couture.

Naomi Campbell

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Eiza González

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Madelaine Petsch

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Lori Harvey

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Ariana DeBose

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Maggie Rogers

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Anitta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Gigi Hadid

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Khloé Kardashian

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Kendall Jenner

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Kylie Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Off-White.

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tory Burch.

Molly Sims

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vera Wang Haute.

Kid Cudi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Kenzo.

Lena Waithe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Cara Delevingne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Jeremy Scott

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Moschino.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Lanvin.

Emily Ratajkowski

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace from its Spring 1992 collection.

Oscar Isaac

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Katy Perry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Karlie Kloss

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy.

Ciara

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Donatella Versace

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Bella Hadid

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Sara Sampaio

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne (both).

Miranda Kerr

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Lucy Boynton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Addison Rae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Rosalía

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy.

Erykah Badu

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Marni.

Nicki Minaj

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Imaan Hammam

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Jasmin Tookes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zuhair Murad.

Sky Ferreira

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Men’s. (Davidson) and Marilyn Monroe’s dress from 1962 (Kardashian).

Lizzo

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Sydney Sweeney

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tory Burch.

Adwoa Aboah

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tory Burch.

Elizabeth Debicki

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Emma Corrin

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu.

SZA

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Cardi B

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Olivia Rodrigo

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Conan Gray

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Bad Bunny

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino (both).

Anok Yai

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Giveon

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Shalom Harlow

Wearing Ralph Lauren.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avani Gregg

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Bach Mai.

Paul Mescal

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Gunna

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Lily James

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Lila Moss

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Chloe Fineman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Miss Sohee.