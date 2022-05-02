Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Met Gala

Returning to its regularly scheduled programming on the first Monday in May, the
2022 Met Gala red carpet is finally here. After a postponement and eventual cancellation in 2020, the 2021 Met Gala red carpet had originally made its return back in September, going off calendar for the first time. Now, order has been restored for the “Super Bowl of Fashion” on Monday, May 2.
This year’s Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition
In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which explores American fashion from the 19th century through to the mid-late 20th century as a follow-up to 2021’s Met Gala exhibition theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. For the red carpet dress code, attendees are recommended to wear white-tie and take inspiration from “the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” according to . Vogue
One of the first celebrities to appear on the red carpet is Vanessa Hudgens wearing Moschino, as she’s hosting
Vogue’s livestream of the main event and having quite the fashion renaissance this year. As for what other famous faces we’re excited to see: Olivia Rodrigo is taking a break from her Sour Tour to pay a visit to the Met, and the Kardashian-Jenner family is expected to all make an official appearance together. (Kravis, we’re waiting!) Plus, expect to catch Megan Thee Stallion, HoYeon Jung, some of our favorite Euphoria stars, and many more throughout the evening.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Met Gala, below..
Vanessa Hudgens Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Louis Vuitton and jewelry from Cartier.
La La Anthony Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hamish Bowles Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anna Wintour Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing Chanel Haute Couture.
Francesco and Bee Carrozzini John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Alexander McQueen (Bee).
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Versace (Lively) and Ralph Lauren (Reynolds).
Tom Ford Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Franklin Leonard Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Autumn de Wilde Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janicza Bravo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paapa Essiedu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harris Dickinson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tommy Dorfman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Christopher Kane.
Kacey Musgraves Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Austin Butler Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Alexander McQueen.
Camila Mendes Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Isabelle Boemeke John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janelle Monáe John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images LaQuan Smith Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maude Apatow Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leslie Odom Jr. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashton Sanders Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jon Batiste Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amy Schumer John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Venus Williams Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amber Valletta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shawn Mendes Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joan Smalls John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Kim John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giambattista Valli.
Kieran Culkin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mindy Kaling Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Denée Benton Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Anderson .Paak Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Evan Mock Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Quannah Chasinghorse Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Michelle Yeoh Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Nyjah Huston Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Stromae Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley Park Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Camila Cabello Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Cynthia Erivo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloë Grace Moretz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Stone Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phoebe Dynevor Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Louis Vuitton (both).
Gemma Chan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sebastian Stan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laura Harrier Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Riz Ahmed Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victor Glemaud Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grace Elizabeth Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Jack Harlow Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Christopher John Rogers and a headpiece from Philip Treacy.
Julianne Moore Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexa Chung John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Christian Siriano.
Glenn Close John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paloma Elsesser Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images HoYeon Jung Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kodi Smit-McPhee Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Carey Mulligan Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Ralph Lauren (both).
Winnie Harlow John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Precious Lee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phoebe Bridgers Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.
Kris Jenner Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Billie Eilish Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ben Platt Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Regé-Jean Page Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicola Coughlan Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Danai Gurira Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Finneas O’Connell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Questlove Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tessa Thompson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Carolina Herrera.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simone Ashley John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maisie Williams Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Future Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kate Moss John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Irina Shayk Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dove Cameron Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jacob Elordi Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jessica Chastain John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Johnson John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Awkwafina Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Normani John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Christian Siriano.
Lily Allen John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cole Sprouse Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Strong Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily Aldridge Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Claire Danes John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kiki Layne John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.
Lenny Kravitz John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images J Balvin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stormzy Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Bailey Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Campbell John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eiza González Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Madelaine Petsch Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lori Harvey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ariana DeBose Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maggie Rogers John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anitta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Khloé Kardashian Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kylie Jenner Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kerry Washington Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Molly Sims Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gwen Stefani Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kid Cudi Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lena Waithe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cara Delevingne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Jeremy Scott Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Patrick Schwarzenegger Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Atelier Versace from its Spring 1992 collection.
Oscar Isaac Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gabrielle Union John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Katy Perry Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Karlie Kloss Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ciara Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Donatella Versace Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sara Sampaio Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Thom Browne (both).
Miranda Kerr Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Lucy Boynton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Addison Rae Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Rosalía Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Erykah Badu Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicki Minaj John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Imaan Hammam Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Jasmin Tookes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sky Ferreira Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Men’s. (Davidson) and Marilyn Monroe’s dress from 1962 (Kardashian).
Lizzo John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adwoa Aboah John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elizabeth Debicki John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Emma Corrin John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SZA Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Cardi B John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Conan Gray Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bad Bunny Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino (both).
Anok Yai John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Michael Kors Collection.
Giveon Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shalom Harlow Wearing Ralph Lauren. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Avani Gregg Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paul Mescal Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kerby Jean-Raymond Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gunna Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily James Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lila Moss Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe Fineman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images