Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Met Gala

Returning to its regularly scheduled programming on the first Monday in May, the 2022 Met Gala red carpet is finally here. After a postponement and eventual cancellation in 2020, the 2021 Met Gala red carpet had originally made its return back in September, going off calendar for the first time. Now, order has been restored for the “Super Bowl of Fashion” on Monday, May 2.

This year’s Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which explores American fashion from the 19th century through to the mid-late 20th century as a follow-up to 2021’s Met Gala exhibition theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. For the red carpet dress code, attendees are recommended to wear white-tie and take inspiration from “the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” according to Vogue.

One of the first celebrities to appear on the red carpet is Vanessa Hudgens wearing Moschino, as she’s hosting Vogue’s livestream of the main event and having quite the fashion renaissance this year. As for what other famous faces we’re excited to see: Olivia Rodrigo is taking a break from her Sour Tour to pay a visit to the Met, and the Kardashian-Jenner family is expected to all make an official appearance together. (Kravis, we’re waiting!) Plus, expect to catch Megan Thee Stallion, HoYeon Jung, some of our favorite Euphoria stars, and many more throughout the evening.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Met Gala, below..

Vanessa Hudgens Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton and jewelry from Cartier.

La La Anthony Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing LaQuan Smith.

Hamish Bowles Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren

Anna Wintour Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Chanel Haute Couture.

Francesco and Bee Carrozzini John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen (Bee).

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace (Lively) and Ralph Lauren (Reynolds).

Tom Ford Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Franklin Leonard Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Autumn de Wilde Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janicza Bravo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli.

Paapa Essiedu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Off-White.

Harris Dickinson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Men’s.

Tommy Dorfman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christopher Kane.

Kacey Musgraves Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Austin Butler Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Kaia Gerber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Alexander McQueen.

Camila Mendes Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing AMI Paris.

Isabelle Boemeke John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren.

LaQuan Smith Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Maude Apatow Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu.

Leslie Odom Jr. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Fendi Mens.

Ashton Sanders Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Casablanca.

Jon Batiste Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Amy Schumer John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chloé.

Venus Williams Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chloé.

Amber Valletta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Joan Smalls John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Chloe Kim John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Giambattista Valli.

Kieran Culkin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Men’s.

Mindy Kaling Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Denée Benton Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Anderson .Paak Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Evan Mock Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Head of State.

Quannah Chasinghorse Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Michelle Yeoh Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Nyjah Huston Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Stromae Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Mosaert.

Ashley Park Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Camila Cabello Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Cynthia Erivo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Chloë Grace Moretz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Phoebe Dynevor Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton (both).

Gemma Chan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Sebastian Stan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Laura Harrier Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing H&M.

Riz Ahmed Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor Glemaud Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing H&M.

Grace Elizabeth Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Jack Harlow Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christopher John Rogers and a headpiece from Philip Treacy.

Julianne Moore Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford.

Alexa Chung John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Glenn Close John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Paloma Elsesser Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Coach.

HoYeon Jung Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Rachel Brosnahan John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Altuzarra.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Carey Mulligan Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren (both).

Winnie Harlow John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Precious Lee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Altuzarra.

Phoebe Bridgers Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.

Kris Jenner Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Billie Eilish Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Sabrina Carpenter Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Paco Rabanne.

Ben Platt Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Richard Quinn.

Teyana Taylor Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Danai Gurira Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Finneas O’Connell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Questlove Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zegna.

Tessa Thompson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Simone Ashley John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Maisie Williams Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Future Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Moss John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Irina Shayk Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Dove Cameron Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Jacob Elordi Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Jessica Chastain John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Dakota Johnson John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Awkwafina Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Normani John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Lily Allen John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Hailey Bieber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Cole Sprouse Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Jeremy Strong Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Khaite.

Claire Danes John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Lanvin.

Kiki Layne John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Prabal Gurung.

Lenny Kravitz John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

J Balvin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Stormzy Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Chloe Bailey Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Area Couture.

Naomi Campbell John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Eiza González Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Madelaine Petsch Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Lori Harvey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Ariana DeBose Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Maggie Rogers John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Anitta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Gigi Hadid John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Khloé Kardashian Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Kendall Jenner John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Kylie Jenner Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Off-White.

Kerry Washington Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tory Burch.

Molly Sims Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vera Wang Haute.

Kid Cudi Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Kenzo.

Lena Waithe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Cara Delevingne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Jeremy Scott Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Moschino.

Patrick Schwarzenegger Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Lanvin.

Emily Ratajkowski Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace from its Spring 1992 collection.

Oscar Isaac Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Gabrielle Union John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Katy Perry Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Karlie Kloss Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy.

Ciara Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Donatella Versace Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Bella Hadid John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Sara Sampaio Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne (both).

Miranda Kerr Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Lucy Boynton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Addison Rae Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Rosalía Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy.

Erykah Badu Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Marni.

Nicki Minaj John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Imaan Hammam Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Jasmin Tookes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad.

Sky Ferreira Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Men’s. (Davidson) and Marilyn Monroe’s dress from 1962 (Kardashian).

Lizzo John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Sydney Sweeney John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tory Burch.

Adwoa Aboah John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tory Burch.

Elizabeth Debicki John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Emma Corrin John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu.

SZA Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Cardi B John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Olivia Rodrigo Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Conan Gray Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Bad Bunny Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino (both).

Anok Yai John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors Collection.

Giveon Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Shalom Harlow Wearing Ralph Lauren. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Avani Gregg Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Bach Mai.

Paul Mescal Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Kerby Jean-Raymond Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Gunna Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Lily James Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Lila Moss Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.