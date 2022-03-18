With the highly-anticipated event either postponed or canceled over the past couple of years, the Met Gala is finally back to its regularly scheduled program, as announced by The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Also dubbed as the “Super Bowl of Fashion” or “Oscars of the East Coast” by many fans and fashion insiders, the 2022 Met Gala is scheduled to return to its traditional first Monday in May, and we’ve got details on this year’s theme and hosts.

Just eight months since the postponed 2021 Met Gala was held, the upcoming event marks the second part of the Costume Institute’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition. From Gen-Z-adjacent Timothée Chalamet and Billie Eilish being named as the 2021 co-chairs and hosts to seeing some of the best celebrity outfits on the red carpet’s signature staircase, the next Met Gala could be even bigger and better this time around.

Check out everything we know so far about the 2022 Met Gala, including who will host the event, what the theme is, and how you can tune into the red carpet, ahead.

When is the 2022 Met Gala?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that The Costume Institute’s annual spring benefit will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2022, in New York City.

When it comes to the exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion explores American fashion from the 19th century through to the mid-late 20th century, and is a follow-up to last year’s Met Gala exhibition theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It is slated to open to the public on Saturday, May 7, and will continue to be on view until Monday, Sept. 5. According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, more than half of the pieces in the Lexicon exhibition will be rotated out starting Monday, March 21, to display garments by designers that have not yet featured, along with those whose work appeared in the first rotation.

Who is hosting the 2022 Met Gala?

The 2022 Met Gala is teaming up with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as the evening’s co-chairs, along with honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, following last September’s benefit.

What is the theme and dress code for the 2022 Met Gala?

In addition to last year’s “American Independence” theme, the 2022 Met Gala will be In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or “Gilded Glamour,” as coined by The New York Times fashion director and critic Vanessa Friedman. This year’s theme will pay “thoughtful homage to our country’s history,” according to the Met, so we can expect nothing but the utmost opulence both on the red carpet and the displays.

How is the 2022 Met Gala handling COVID-19?

With New York State lifting the statewide indoor business mask-or-vaccine requirement effective on Thursday, Feb. 10, it is uncertain whether the 2022 Met Gala will be continuing its vaccine mandate or any other restrictions for attendees.

How can you watch the 2022 Met Gala?

Though the 2022 Met Gala has yet to reveal how to tune into the event, we can expect Vogue to host a livestream of the Met Gala on its website, similar to last year. On top of the livestream, fans can also visit the exhibition, which will be open to the public, on Saturday, May 7, through a series of installations in the period rooms of the American Wing.

Check back at this post for more updates to come.