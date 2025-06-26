You Can Bid On Chappell Roan’s Met Gala Outfit

We’re sitting, waiting, and frankly twiddling our fingers in anticipation of Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut on Friday, with his mens show set to rewrite history. But until then, we have some shoppies to deal with. There’s a chance to get some fashion history this week, plus buy into one of our favorite trends of the summer (besides being horny) with inspiration from two style stars we love (born 50 years apart). Keep reading to see what we’re shopping, perusing, and gagging over this week.

Chappell Roan Gives Back In The Name of Serving Glamour

The “Pink Pony Club”-meets-David-Bowie look she wore to the Met Gala, designed in partnership with Oscar-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell, will be auctioned off in pieces on eBay with all proceeds going to the Ali Forney Center. Do good, look better, says Chappell.

Richie Shazam

Balenciaga & Puma Refresh The Sneaker Of The Year

The Speedcat Ballet and its originator get the Balenciaga treatment with intentional rips and cutesy cutouts, plus some excellent ready-to-wear and hats.

Ari Versluis

Aritzia Taps Our Go-To Sunnies Brand

Thistles is the namesake brand of creative director Thistle Brown, who counts Lorde and Miley Cyrus as clients, and also knows his way around some bridges and lenses. His city-cool outlook on specs is now at an Aritzia near you. We’re planning on picking up the rocker-heavy Lilis in all-black.

Courtesy of Aritzia

H&M’s Summer Campaign Celebrates Our Favorite Trend

And our favorite nepo babies! Amelia Gray wears puddling denim, and is joined by sis Delilah Belle and Julez Smith for their Los Angeles-dapper pictures.

Grace Ahlbom

& Two Of Our Favorites Wear It With Flats

PinkPantheress in Louis Vuitton, Sofia Coppola in Chanel: Whatever generation you’re from, a puddling jean with a ballerina is in for summer.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images JB Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Five Years Of BAAND Calls For Five Troupes

And five troupes we will get. The BAAND Together Dance Festival is celebrating its fifth year made possible by Chanel, and is enlisting five of New York’s most accomplished dancing companies — Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem — for a long weekend of excellent balletic performances, chic Chanel-clad attendees, and community. (We hope there’s Jell-O shots this time, too.)