Gabbriette & Amelia Gray Lean Into The Twin Accusations For Marc Jacobs

Sometimes when fashion is in on the joke, it can read as self-effacing and too “Hey there, youths!” to come across as genuine. Marc Jacobs has never had that problem, serving up both deadly serious and seriously funny runway moments, meme-able quips, and campaigns that rely on Internet humor as much as they do industry legends. Case in point: Their Mini Dual bag campaign, shot by Richard Kern, sees Gabbriette and Amelia Gray playing the twins everyone thinks they are.

On the more actively ruthless corners of the Internet (ie. TikTok), many people have compared Gabbriette and Gray’s chiseled cheekbones, angular eyebrows, and seductive glares. It’s a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation, with Gabbriette tending to be the originator of the look and Gray the follower. The two have both conquered the runways at Fendi and Dsquared2, and now are Marc Jacobs’ latest girls of fascination.

The campaign sees them sporting the new Mini Dual bags in denim and white leather, getting ready together in an anonymous New York hotel in matching tanks and sweatpants. It’s a cheeky nod to the getting-ready-with series that we love (and participate in), no Saratoga sparkling water necessary. They look like the spiritual and sartorial sisters of Y2K-era Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, but for the post-digital age.

Another major point of intrigue in the pictures is the sweeping (get it?) return of the side part, which we saw on Charli XCX at the Saint Laurent show in early March, and are now getting it on two more jet-black-haired pop-culture princesses. Maybe we should change the lyrics of “360” to “Call me Amelia Gray, you’re so inspired”... to part your hair to one side.