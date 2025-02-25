Doechii Made Her Runway Debut Walking To Her Own Song At Dsquared2

Doechii is checking off firsts like it’s her job, and in 2025, it sort of is. She became the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys, set the Internet on fire with her Thom Browne-clad performance, and now, is officially a high-fashion runway model. She walked Dsquared2’s massive 30th anniversary show in Milan in sizzling hot pants and a corset, and she describes it best with her own lyrics: “Doechii-ana giving trash couture.”

In true Grammy Award-winning fashion, she opened the show to a remix of “NISSAN ALTIMA,” scurrying out of a massive army truck, cigarette in hand, strutting to the literal beat of her own drum. As this was a celebration of the skate-shoe brand’s 30th year, she was joined by supers like Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and Amelia Gray.

As if that wasn’t enough, she closed the epic proceedings by joining rap princess JT on stage for a performance of their hit house track, “Alter Ego,” changing into a simple white tank with a stunning black corset and knee-high lace-up boots. Her fashion-world glow-up is in part thanks to her work with stylist Sam Woolf (more on him from us in a bit), honing in on a preppy-rap look throughout her tour and promotional cycle for her critically acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Now it’s runway official, and if the whispers I’ve been hearing online are true, this isn’t the last show we’ll see her stomping in.