Amelia Gray On Her Breakup Playlist & Not Wearing Pants To Dinner

H&M knows a good party: Just ask Iris Law, who was among the dozens of celebrities to attend the Charli XCX rave the brand hosted during London Fashion Week. Model and It girl Amelia Gray was also there — and she also turned up for H&M’s blowout block party in New York on Oct. 9. Celebrating the best of the city’s music and fashion — and H&M’s just-dropped Fall/Winter collection — guests including Lucky Blue & Nara Aziza Smith, Riley Keough, Emily Ratajkowski, and Mona Tougaard all showed up on the Soho street behind the retailer’s Broadway outpost for a late-afternoon music festival. Kitty Ca$h, Kaytranada, and Channel Tres all took turns spinning for both attendees and the hordes of onlookers who were lured by the throbbing bass (and the possibility of catching a glimpse of EmRata).

Gray was clearly having the most fun with her good friend Heron Preston and rocking what she calls the ultimate cozy-girl fall look, perfect for feasting on sushi after the event with her friends. Right before she made it into the party, Gray caught up with NYLON about her Fashion Month, not following trends, and her post-breakup playlist.

Amelia Gray Sansho Scott/BFA.com Lucky Blue & Nara Aziza Smith Sansho Scott/BFA.com Evan Mock, Emily Ratajkowski, Lucky Blue & Nara Aziza Smith, Amelia Gray, Mona Tougaard Sansho Scott/BFA.com Emily Ratajkowski, Riley Keough Sansho Scott/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tell me about your Fashion Month. What’s your favorite memory?

I think it was Miu Miu. Oh, but also Coperni. Wait, no! Chanel, Miu Miu, and Coperni all in the same day! The last day was beautiful and blessed.

Now you live in New York.

I’ve lived in New York! Spread the word because, nobody's knowing.

Tell me your favorite hidden gem in New York.

I don't know if it's a hidden gem. It seemed to have been hidden for me until two days ago: Kettl Matcha, only place to get matcha in the city, you heard it here first.

Also, I forgot what it's called, but it’s probably better because I need to gate-keep this one. There's a beautiful warehouse above an antique store uptown, and this woman curates all of these slip dresses and corsets from the ‘50s and it's the most insane space. I don't know the name; that's why it's a hidden gem.

It’ll stay hidden. What's on your fall playlist?

God bless, I am back in my Lana [Del Rey] era. I think over the summer, I was a little bit too happy, things were too good. I was in a relationship; I was listening to Sabrina Carpenter. Now, it's giving Lana, Taylor Swift “We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together” — not even to this particular recent ex, to the ex before. I think I'm digesting that breakup now. We're back in Lana era, which is a beautiful era to be in during New York fall. Sorry, I'm boring! It’s always Lana. Or you know what? Crazy one: Billie Holiday.

Heron Preston, Amelia Gray Sansho Scott/BFA.com Sansho Scott/BFA.com 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

What trends are you feeling this fall?

I’ve decided I don't really do trends. We’re doing cozy, we’re doing baggy. Yesterday, I wore this hilarious outfit: I had my Ashley Williams London “I Love Me” pink sweatpants with my black Miu Miu ballerinas and a leopard Balenciaga top. We're doing everything that doesn't make sense: patterns, colors. It's not a sad-girl fall, it's a bright-girl fall. It's a cozy, colorful-girl fall.

Talk me through this ‘fit.

This little ‘fit? This old thing? I'm wearing full Heron Preston H&M collab up to the hat and the glasses, thank you. I'm obsessed with this collab. It was hard for me to decide what look to wear tonight, because I want everything. When I tell you I already have the collection in my apartment, I'm not lying. That bomber jacket — Heron's wearing it — it's green and reversible pink. The versatility is so perfect for a Gemini like myself.

This is good for cozy-girl fall because I'm just wearing a jersey. I'm wearing this to dinner after. It's very intentional to wear baggy to dinner, you know what I mean? So you can eat and be cozy, and you don't gotta worry about pants.