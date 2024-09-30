Lana Del Rey Wore A Custom-Made Dress For Her Bayou Wedding

As soon as the drone pictures of Lana Del Rey’s Louisiana wedding to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene on Sept. 26 were released unto the world, news outlets scrambled to figure out where she got the dress from. After much speculation, Billboard confirmed the dress was in fact custom-made by Cinq, a Los Angeles-based bridal brand founded by Macye Wysner.

The dress — from what blurry, shoddily attained footage we can see — has a ruffled neckline, full skirt, and extensive train that unfortunately did appear to get caught in the harbor’s parking lot gravel on her way into the ceremony tent. She styled her hair old-school with a ponytail to the side wrapped in a thick blue satin ribbon. The gown she chose looks a lot like Cinq’s “River” dress, which has similar ruffles. The custom-made concoction comes in a long line of more off-the-rack styles that the singer has worn, including a $68 Cotton Candy LA dress worn at the Leeds & Reading Festival, and her famous dress for the 2020 Grammys, purchased last-minute at the mall like a normal civilian, not an award-winning musical artist.

The songstress has been particularly mum about her newfound romance with Dufrene, with only a month between their first sighting as a couple and the bayou-front nuptials in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. The Internet spent a lot of time in the days after the wedding footage was released mourning the loss of Del Rey’s previous boyfriends, and the potential delaying of her next album, Lasso, but if there’s one thing we can rely on the “A&W” singer to do, it’s keep us on our toes. Who knows, maybe her next album will see her take a deeper look at bluegrass music, or update Chemtrails Over The Country Club to Chemtrails Over The Bayou. Nothing is impossible!