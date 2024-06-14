Since she wore that crown of blue roses in the “Born to Die” video, Lana Del Rey has established her unique sense of style, which can be described as a mix of Americana, Old Hollywood, and 1960s party girl. While the singer reliably delivers megawatt glamour on the red carpet and onstage, her latest look seems to mark a turn for the ladylike.

Del Rey’s latest outing in New York City took her to the National Music Publishers’ Association’s Annual Meeting, where she was honored with the Songwriter Icon Award for her influence on music. She accepted the statuette in a fitted Chanel suit (in black tweed, of course) with a mock-neck top underneath. Bare legs, towering stilettos, and a blonde-ish French twist with a swooping bang gave the ensemble a vampy ‘90s twist.

The look is a collaboration with stylist Molly Dickson, whose other celebrity clients include Bella Hadid and Sydney Sweeney. Only last week, Dickson outfitted the singer in a custom beige Dolce & Gabbana rhinestone-studded dress for a performance in Barcelona at Primavera Sound that was finished with the singer’s hallmark flower crown and teased hair. Other recent looks that showcase a similar shift include a Louis Vuitton dress and coat she wore to attend a W Mag party in Los Angeles.

Since her career-making Coachella headlining slot earlier this year, the future Lasso writer has favored sleeker, more luxurious looks while maintaining her commitment to vintage-inspired shapes and Priscilla Presley-inspired hair and makeup. We’ll be watching to see how else she and Dickson continue to update her signature influences with key details that reflect Del Rey’s thoroughly 21st-century life.