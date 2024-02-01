Lana Del Rey is in her prolific era. Just a year after releasing her staggering opus Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in March 2023 — which topped NYLON’s Best Albums of 2023 list — the singer has already announced her next full-length project, titled Lasso.

The singer revealed the news at a Billboard pre-Grammys event on Wednesday night during a speech honoring her fellow nominee, close collaborator, and friend, Jack Antonoff. Teasing the upcoming record, which will be her tenth studio album, she revealed that it’ll channel a new genre for her: country.

“If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she told the crowd, per Billboard. “That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

Del Rey added that the record is slated to arrive soon — in September of this year.

Country isn’t a totally surprising direction for the singer who in recent months has been spending a lot of her time down South exploring her Americana obsession, picking up shifts at Waffle House, and covering songs by John Denver and Tammy Wynette, as she tours her latest record. Her last several albums had already been slowly straying away from her previously pop-centered sound, experimenting with more organic instrumentals, autobiographical storytelling, and sweeping, open-country folk.

Del Rey is up for five Grammy awards this year including nods in major cateogries Album of the Year, for Did you know, and Song of the Year, for “A&W.” She is expected to attend the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4.