How To Watch The 2024 Grammys (& The Performances You Won't Want To Miss)

This year’s Grammy Awards will be a little bit different. For the first time in, well, probably forever, the majority of the award’s nominees are women, specifically young women. SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, while a slew of female artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Billie Eilish, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo, follow close behind with seven or six nominations. The discrepancy is even greater in the major category Record of the Year: Out of the eight albums nominated, only one of them belongs to a man (Jon Batiste’s Worship).

It’s clear now more than ever that music is a woman’s world, and granted, while we found some of the nominations to be pretty predictable, this is still a major shifting moment for the award show. And so far, the ceremony’s highly anticipated roster of performers doesn’t disappoint: The first round of musicians are three of the biggest pop stars of the moment: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo. This year’s ceremony will also feature its most expanded set of genres this year as they introduce three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards kicks off Sunday, Feb. 4, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host for the fourth year in a row. Below, find everything you can expect from music’s biggest night including the list of performers, presenters, and how you can stream.

When and where are the 2024 Grammys?

The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony kicks off promptly at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the 2024 Grammys?

The ceremony will air live on all local CBS channels and will be available to stream live or on-demand on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Returning for his fourth consecutive year, comedian Trevor Noah will once again host this year’s ceremony.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

On Jan. 15, the Recording Academy announced this year’s first batch of performers. So far they include:

Seven-time Grammy award winner Billie Eilish, who will likely be performing her Barbie mega-hit, “What Was I Made For?” (with which she’s already picked up a Golden Globe this award season). Impressively, the song netted the pop star six Grammy nominations this year, including in major categories Record of the Year and Song of the Year, despite the fact she didn’t put out an album.

Dua Lipa, who’s up for two awards this year, in categories Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media, also for her Barbie song, “Dance The Night.”

And, Olivia Rodrigo, who ties Eilish with a whopping six Grammys nominations this year for her sophomore album GUTS. Rodrigo is up for three of the four major awards of the night: Album of the Year (GUTS), Record of the Year (“vampire”), and Song of the Year (“vampire”).

Check back in as more performers are announced in the days leading up to the show.

Who is presenting at the Grammys?

No presenters have been officially announced yet, but stay tuned.

Who is nominated for a Grammy?

As mentioned above, women artists and young female songwriters are overwhelmingly nominated across the board this year. SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, with Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea following with seven nominations each. Behind them, eight musicians tie with six nominations: Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Antonoff, and Jon Batiste.

Barbie, the movie, will also have a major presence at the ceremony this year with its soundtrack and score netting a total of 12 nominations.

See the full list of nominees here.