To No One’s Surprise, TikTok's Top Songs Of 2023 Are Mostly By Women

Taylor Swift was Apple Music and Spotify’s Top Artist of 2023. The 2024 Grammys have the most nominations for young female artists and songwriters in pretty much all of history. On every level, women have been dominating the music industry this year — and that includes on TikTok, where they were behind some of biggest songs of 2023.

According to the platform’s just-released annual music report, the most popular song on TikTok goes to the K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY, whose sparkly hit “Cupid” skyrocketed them to fame and fueled thousands of dance challenges and more. But 2023 also saw huge moments from Brooklyn singer Justine Skye, whose 2014 track “Collide” was the No. 1 song in the U.S., while the internet’s favorite BFFs PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” landed at No. 5.

Ice Spice actually took two slots on the top-10 list with “In Ha Mood” at No. 8. The rest of the data includes selections from Doja Cat, RAYE, Kenya Grace, Doechii, Karol G, Shakira, and, obviously, Taylor Swift (whose “Cruel Summer” just won’t let go of the charts).

It’s clearly been a year of the industry and listeners realizing that, actually, women are great at making music. And to that we say: We told you so.

Top 2023 TikTok Songs in the U.S.:

“Collide (more sped up)” - Justine Skye “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” - FIFTY FIFTY “Her Way (Sped Up)” - PARTYNEXTDOOR “Favorite Song - Sped Up” - Toosii “Boy's a Liar Pt. 2” - PinkPantheress & Ice Spice “Bounce When She Walk” - OHBOYPRINCE “Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)” - Young Nudy “In Ha Mood” - Ice Spice “Makeba” - Jain “Cruel Summer” - Taylor Swift

Top TikTok songs of 2023 in the U.K.

Sprinter - Dave & Central Cee Collide (more sped up) - Justine Skye ft. Tyga Cupid - Twin Ver. - Sped Up Version - FIFTY FIFTY Green Green Grass (Sped-Up) - George Ezra Makeba - Jain Pretty (Sped Up) - MEYY Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 - Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice Strangers - Kenya Grace Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat Escapism. - Super Sped Up - RAYE & 070 Shake

Top 2023 TikTok songs Globally: