Everyone Looked Like A Cool Bride At The 2024 Golden Globes

At the 2024 Golden Globes, it was all about dressing like a cool bride in avant-garde white (or cream or silver) gowns that your most fashionable friend would wear to walk down the aisle.

Poker Face star and NYLON cover girl Natasha Lyonne’s Schiaparelli gown was a couture standout, complete with beadwork and the house’s signature sculpting — this time, a towering, pointy neckline. Hunter Schafer’s diaphanous Prada gown was fit for Venus herself. Meanwhile, Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Debicki and America Ferrera opted for silvery chainmail and party-girl beading. Keri Russell’s explosion of Jil Sander fringe punched up an otherwise classic silhouette, while Past Lives star Greta Lee chose Loewe’s bubble-hem take on a bridal train. Finally, Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton and Christina Ricci in Fendi tapped into “something old” in gowns that felt like an exciting blast from the past.

See the very best of the 2024 Golden Globe’s wedding-ready gowns, ahead.

Greta Lee in Loewe

Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli

Elizabeth Debicki in Christian Dior Couture

America Ferrera in Dolce & Gabbana

Keri Russell in Jil Sander

Christina Ricci in Fendi Couture

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Hunter Schafer in Prada