BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at ...
Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Fashion

Every Look From the 2024 Gold Globes Red Carpet

Welcome to all the glitz and glamour of award season.

The 2024 awards season is finally here and it kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 7 with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Globes celebrate the best of television and film in the past year. Which means, we get to see all of our favorite celebrities from the big and small screens show up and show out on the red carpet.

Fashion mainstays Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Lawrence are all expected to bring it tonight no matter who goes home with the Globe in their shared category, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. We’re hoping for a Taylor Swift sighting, as she’s predicted to make history, becoming the first-ever winner in the brand new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And then there’s perhaps the biggest 2024 red carpet question of all: Will Timothée Chalamet wear something Wonka-inspired? Only one thing is certain — there are sure to be outfits worth noting and talking about. Scroll on for every must-see look from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

Quinta Brunson in BalmainAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Skai Jackson in Jenny PackhamMonica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Julia Schlaepfer in Danielle FrankelKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ariana Greenblatt in Saint LaurentMonica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Sandra HüllerAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Gillian AndersonKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams in Dolce & GabbanaAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Da'Vine Joy RandolphAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Julia GarnerAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bella RamseyAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Allison WilliamsAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jonathan BaileyKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Heidi Klum in Sophie CoutureKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rosamund PikeAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dylan MulvaneyAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Colman DomingoMonica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Hunter SchaferAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hailee SteinfeldJon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Selena Gomez in Custom Giorgio Armani PrivéAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan in Custom Louis VuittonAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cailee SpaenyMonica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Elle FanningAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri in PradaKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne in SchiaperelliAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Julianne MooreAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Andrew ScottAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dua Lipa in SchiaparelliKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jennifer LawrenceAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Florence PughJon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Greta Lee in Custom LoeweAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cillian Murphy in Saint LaurentJon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Elizabeth OlsenAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images