The 2024 awards season is finally here and it kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 7 with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Globes celebrate the best of television and film in the past year. Which means, we get to see all of our favorite celebrities from the big and small screens show up and show out on the red carpet.

Fashion mainstays Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Lawrence are all expected to bring it tonight no matter who goes home with the Globe in their shared category, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. We’re hoping for a Taylor Swift sighting, as she’s predicted to make history, becoming the first-ever winner in the brand new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And then there’s perhaps the biggest 2024 red carpet question of all: Will Timothée Chalamet wear something Wonka-inspired? Only one thing is certain — there are sure to be outfits worth noting and talking about. Scroll on for every must-see look from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.

Quinta Brunson in Balmain Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Skai Jackson in Jenny Packham Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Julia Schlaepfer in Danielle Frankel Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt in Saint Laurent Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams in Dolce & Gabbana Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julia Garner Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Ramsey Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Allison Williams Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Sophie Couture Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Custom Giorgio Armani Privé Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan in Custom Louis Vuitton Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Elle Fanning Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri in Prada Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne in Schiaperelli Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julianne Moore Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andrew Scott Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa in Schiaparelli Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence Pugh Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Greta Lee in Custom Loewe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy in Saint Laurent Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images