The 2024 awards season is finally here and it kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 7 with the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Globes celebrate the best of television and film in the past year. Which means, we get to see all of our favorite celebrities from the big and small screens show up and show out on the red carpet.
Fashion mainstays Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Lawrence are all expected to bring it tonight no matter who goes home with the Globe in their shared category, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. We’re hoping for a Taylor Swift sighting, as she’s predicted to make history, becoming the first-ever winner in the brand new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. And then there’s perhaps the biggest 2024 red carpet question of all: Will Timothée Chalamet wear something Wonka-inspired? Only one thing is certain — there are sure to be outfits worth noting and talking about. Scroll on for every must-see look from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.