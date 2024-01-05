Taylor Swift Has Always Thrived at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift might just make history on Sunday night at the Golden Globes. The singer is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour film, which has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time. If she wins, she will be the first-ever winner of the new category. This, however, is not Swift’s first rendezvous with the Golden Globes red carpet — she attended the ceremony in 2020 after being nominated for Best Original Song for “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing, and even unexpectedly hit the Globes stage with Idris Elba at the 2019 awards ceremony.

While everyone debates if Swift’s current boyfriend Travis Kelce will accompany her to the awards (it’s not looking promising), we took a look back at her previous Golden Globes outfits. From partying with Selena Gomez and Lorde to joining Amy Poehler on stage in a big, puffy, floral gown, Swift has always thrived at the Golden Globes — whether she officially makes history this year or not.

2020 Golden Globes Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swift’s latest Golden Globes appearance was in a custom-made yellow and teal floral gown by Etro.

2019 Golden Globes After Party Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swift made the case for staying in one dress all night long at the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party in 2019.

2019 Golden Globes Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In 2019, Swift traded her usually colorful Golden Globes attire for a Versace custom-made off-the-shoulder sparkling black gown with a thigh-high slit.

2015 Golden Globes After Party Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Swift hung out with her bestie Selena Gomez, Lorde, and Lena Dunham at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party in 2015, arriving in a yellow Jenny Packham gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline.

2014 Golden Globes After Party Jeff Vespa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In one of Taylor’s more daring Golden Globes outfits, Swift wore a sheer Julien Macdonald knit dress to a Golden Globes after party in 2014, pairing the look with strappy sandals and red lipstick.

2014 Golden Globes Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images At the 2014 ceremony, Swift channeled old-school Hollywood glamor with short curls and a Carolina Herrera strapless dress.