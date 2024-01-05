Taylor Swift Has Always Thrived at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift might just make history on Sunday night at the Golden Globes. The singer is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour film, which has become the highest-grossing concert film of all time. If she wins, she will be the first-ever winner of the new category. This, however, is not Swift’s first rendezvous with the Golden Globes red carpet — she attended the ceremony in 2020 after being nominated for Best Original Song for “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing, and even unexpectedly hit the Globes stage with Idris Elbaat the 2019 awards ceremony.
While everyone debates if Swift’s current boyfriend Travis Kelce will accompany her to the awards (it’s not looking promising), we took a look back at her previous Golden Globes outfits. From partying with Selena Gomez and Lorde to joining Amy Poehler on stage in a big, puffy, floral gown, Swift has always thrived at the Golden Globes — whether she officially makes history this year or not.