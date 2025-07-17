Zoë Kravitz Styled This Excellent Vintage T-Shirt Two Ways In Two Days

The trope of “stars, they’re just like us!” is a tabloid classic, but for good reason — we love a bit of relatability in between all the yachting and globetrotting. We don’t have any pictures of Jennifer Garner taking out the trash or Ben Affleck doing a Dunkin’ run, but we do have evidence that back-to-back shirt repeating is Zoë Kravitz-approved.

The Blink Twice director was snapped exiting the Bowery Hotel on both July 16 and 17, wearing the same “Black History Month” red T-shirt sourced from Procell Vintage. On the 16th, it was the Kravitz we’ve come to expect: When it wasn’t vintage, it was all The Row, from her double-bag situation (the raffia is particularly great) to the flats and sunglasses. She topped it with a black bucket hat before dipping into her black car.

The next day, it was a bit of same-same-but-different dressing, showing how a slouchy T-shirt can go from “Easthampton mom at the coffee shop” to “sporty Bowery darling.” She kept the shirt, but instead opted to tuck them into little No.21 track shorts and throw on a peep-toe Manolo Blahnik heeled sandal instead. She further accessorized with a Saint Laurent quilted-leather hobo bag, matte-black sunnies, and drop-diamond Jessica McCormack earrings.

This last outfit was not only elevated athleisure, it marked Kravitz’s first time working with superstylist Danielle Goldberg, the very same creative who helped EmRata switch outfits three times in a day. Goldberg is far and away the most in-demand stylist of the minute, and this new relationship makes all the sense in the world to me. Goldberg and Kravitz are both minimalists and perfectionists at heart, and we’ll be watching this space to see if they continue to craft high-fashion looks together.