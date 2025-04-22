Fashion
It's High Time For Huge, Buggy Sunglasses — Shop 15 Of Our Favorites
Inspired by Miley, Prada, and insects.
Do you remember a time when sunglasses were so tiny, half of your irises were still showing with them pushed up to the bridge of your nose? Alas, the micro-lenses are out the door, if 2025’s trend have anything to do with them. We first sensed the pendulum swing to eye-shrouding spectacles back in the fall, when the Spring/Summer 2025 collections were full of larger-than-necessary sunglasses. Prada’s wacky diamond-shaped bug-vision glasses and Chloé’s boho eye-bag-covering pieces were instant favorites, with some versions already making their way to the high street.
Most celebs, to be fair, have decidedly not opted into the oversized sunnies moment: Charli’s still keeping it sleek and cool for her Coachella appearances in trusty sporty black specs, but the bugginess has convinced the likes of Miley Cyrus, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Alex Consani, and Jennifer Lawrence. Below, we’ve picked out lenses that lean either editorial (à la Prada) or bohemian beachside (à la Chloé).
Under $100 and in an earthy shade ready to complement more neutrals? Absolutely.
The Marías had a stunning Coachella set, and also happen to dip their toes into design.
These embody the quirk of Kendall Jenner’s Gucci sunglasses we previously fawned over.
These have a Rihanna energy (for a plebeian price) we appreciate.
More ‘70s inspo for your summer ‘fits, coming right up.
My personal favorite of the bunch and ones we could see Jackie O. rocking.
Two sunglasses in one, and in a natural shade we’re gravitating towards.
A real fashion-person collab in a daredevil color-way.
Take it from the runway to the Lower East Side with the ridiculously large Miu Mius.
Who wanna rock (Acne Studios) like Jennie? These were spotted all over her Instagram during Coachella weekend.
It’s Edie as in... Edie Beale, or Little Edie, from Grey Gardens.
Forehead-grazing sunnies that are already a Coachella staple.
Jacques Marie Mage is like the Rolls Royce of sunglasses, so don’t let the price tag scare you: The quality (and singularity) of the frames is well-justified.