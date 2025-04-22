It's High Time For Huge, Buggy Sunglasses — Shop 15 Of Our Favorites

Do you remember a time when sunglasses were so tiny, half of your irises were still showing with them pushed up to the bridge of your nose? Alas, the micro-lenses are out the door, if 2025’s trend have anything to do with them. We first sensed the pendulum swing to eye-shrouding spectacles back in the fall, when the Spring/Summer 2025 collections were full of larger-than-necessary sunglasses. Prada’s wacky diamond-shaped bug-vision glasses and Chloé’s boho eye-bag-covering pieces were instant favorites, with some versions already making their way to the high street.

Most celebs, to be fair, have decidedly not opted into the oversized sunnies moment: Charli’s still keeping it sleek and cool for her Coachella appearances in trusty sporty black specs, but the bugginess has convinced the likes of Miley Cyrus, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Alex Consani, and Jennifer Lawrence. Below, we’ve picked out lenses that lean either editorial (à la Prada) or bohemian beachside (à la Chloé).

Bolshy Sunglasses Le Specs $75 see on revolve Under $100 and in an earthy shade ready to complement more neutrals? Absolutely.

Submarine by The Marías Side A Crap Eyewear $109 see on crap eyewear The Marías had a stunning Coachella set, and also happen to dip their toes into design.

Tiffi Sunglasses Poppy Lissiman $160 see on poppy lissiman More ‘70s inspo for your summer ‘fits, coming right up.

X15 Black Chimi $180 see on chimi These have “hangover UV protection” written all over them.

The Atlas Thistles $290 see on thistles My personal favorite of the bunch and ones we could see Jackie O. rocking.

Front Lenses Aviator Sunglasses Loewe $440 see on loewe Two sunglasses in one, and in a natural shade we’re gravitating towards.

Aly Sunglasses Chloé $470 see on chloé These feel destined for the bridge of Addison Rae’s nose.

Linden Sunglasses in Rhubarb Christopher John Rogers x Andy Wolf $495 see on christopher john rogers A real fashion-person collab in a daredevil color-way.

Miu Ombre Sunglasses Miu Miu $530 see on miu miu Take it from the runway to the Lower East Side with the ridiculously large Miu Mius.

Edie Sunglasses Tom Ford $580 see on tom ford It’s Edie as in... Edie Beale, or Little Edie, from Grey Gardens.

Runway Sunglasses in Grey Prada $610 see on prada Forehead-grazing sunnies that are already a Coachella staple.