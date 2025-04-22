NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Miley Cyrus is seen on April 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Sta...
Fashion

It's High Time For Huge, Buggy Sunglasses — Shop 15 Of Our Favorites

Inspired by Miley, Prada, and insects.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Do you remember a time when sunglasses were so tiny, half of your irises were still showing with them pushed up to the bridge of your nose? Alas, the micro-lenses are out the door, if 2025’s trend have anything to do with them. We first sensed the pendulum swing to eye-shrouding spectacles back in the fall, when the Spring/Summer 2025 collections were full of larger-than-necessary sunglasses. Prada’s wacky diamond-shaped bug-vision glasses and Chloé’s boho eye-bag-covering pieces were instant favorites, with some versions already making their way to the high street.

Most celebs, to be fair, have decidedly not opted into the oversized sunnies moment: Charli’s still keeping it sleek and cool for her Coachella appearances in trusty sporty black specs, but the bugginess has convinced the likes of Miley Cyrus, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Alex Consani, and Jennifer Lawrence. Below, we’ve picked out lenses that lean either editorial (à la Prada) or bohemian beachside (à la Chloé).

Bolshy Sunglasses
Le Specs
$75
Under $100 and in an earthy shade ready to complement more neutrals? Absolutely.

Submarine by The Marías Side A
Crap Eyewear
$109
The Marías had a stunning Coachella set, and also happen to dip their toes into design.

All Tourists Here Black Sunglasses
Akila x Jungles
$144
These embody the quirk of Kendall Jenner’s Gucci sunglasses we previously fawned over.

The Icon in Tortoise
Past Midnight
$148
These have a Rihanna energy (for a plebeian price) we appreciate.

Tiffi Sunglasses
Poppy Lissiman
$160
More ‘70s inspo for your summer ‘fits, coming right up.

X15 Black
Chimi
$180
These have “hangover UV protection” written all over them.

The Atlas
Thistles
$290
My personal favorite of the bunch and ones we could see Jackie O. rocking.

Front Lenses Aviator Sunglasses
Loewe
$440
Two sunglasses in one, and in a natural shade we’re gravitating towards.

Aly Sunglasses
Chloé
$470
These feel destined for the bridge of Addison Rae’s nose.

Linden Sunglasses in Rhubarb
Christopher John Rogers x Andy Wolf
$495
A real fashion-person collab in a daredevil color-way.

Miu Ombre Sunglasses
Miu Miu
$530
Take it from the runway to the Lower East Side with the ridiculously large Miu Mius.

Black Metal Frame Sunglasses
Acne Studios
$540
Who wanna rock (Acne Studios) like Jennie? These were spotted all over her Instagram during Coachella weekend.

Edie Sunglasses
Tom Ford
$580
It’s Edie as in... Edie Beale, or Little Edie, from Grey Gardens.

Runway Sunglasses in Grey
Prada
$610
Forehead-grazing sunnies that are already a Coachella staple.

The Grandfunk in Teddy Brown
Jacques Marie Mage
$770
Jacques Marie Mage is like the Rolls Royce of sunglasses, so don’t let the price tag scare you: The quality (and singularity) of the frames is well-justified.