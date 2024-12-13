Predicting where fashion will go is like playing darts after seven tequila shots: You can’t really see the board, you don’t know where the bullseye is, but nevertheless, it’s fun. That’s why we’re (soberly) taking on the role of fortune teller and naming potential trends for the new year. We’re basing our picks off both certain moments that passed too quickly and the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, the clothes from which haven’t even hit stores yet.

A new sneaker silhouette and heavy-duty trousers await us, so read on to see what else to expect in 2025.

Sneakers Will Stay In The Ring

Jennifer Lawrence

The Puma Speedcat rushed in the last half of 2024 to usurp the Adidas Samba as the must-have sneaker of the moment. We expect to see more boxing-style shoes in the next year, especially with the release of Alaïa’s “La Sneaker” and Chloé’s Kick silhouette. This naturally puts us a few steps away from the return of Isabel Marant’s wedge sneakers — but give it a couple years.

Toes Will Be Shown

If you kept your beloved peep-toe platforms from circa 2011 at the height of Gossip Girl’s fashion influence, you’re in luck — they’re poised to make a comeback. The ones shown on the runway range from regular, party-going options from Dries Van Noten and The Attico to mere suggestions of peep toes from Tory Burch and Miu Miu.

Heavy Metal & Reflective Bottoms Will Reign

The allure of metal will lead to many headaches at airport security in 2025. A more reasonable take on jeans has already been seen on Role Model, and I’ve spotted these Haikure jeans on several style stars in New York. Prada’s more hardcore take will require confidence (heads will turn as you clang down the street), plus a solid thorax for holding up a very heavy skirt.

Will Pants Be Back?

We’re betting that the pendulum will swing from pants-less looks — like Kendall Jenner in the streets in nothing but briefs — to the return of trousers, much to the relief of more conservative dressers. Either way, Prada’s show has got us covered with options for both.

The Boho Girl Will Rise

Anya Taylor-Joy

While Daisy Edgar-Jones put in some serious leg work this summer wearing three different Chloé outfits, the boho craze didn’t fully set sail. But, when the brand’s SS25 collection hits stores — which will include these bonkers bloomers worn by Anya Taylor-Joy — get ready for sheer lace tops and suede messenger bags to take over.

Sunglasses Will Round Out

Another seesaw trend moment. Where sunglasses were once microscopic and mere suggestions of eyewear, 2025 will see the return of round, larger-than-life specs. Nicole Richie’s the first in line, with runway backing from Balenciaga and Gucci.

Get Ready To Halter Your Neck

Sky Ferreira, Zendaya, Eiza González, Jessica Chastain

In December alone, there have been more halter-neck dresses on red carpets than we’ve seen all year. Expect the simple column shape with a flattering neckline to crop up all over the fashion market.