Beyond red-carpet events, it’s hard to get a group of really famous people in one room and agree upon an outing. The girls of Los Angeles didn’t have a hard time picking their Sunday night plans, though: Sabrina Carpenter’s concert. Her first of two nights at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Nov. 17 brought out the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Devon Lee Carlson, and more stars wearing their very best fall concert ‘fits.

I recently reported that fuzzy coats would be the name of the game this fall, and so far celebs have not let me down. Justine Skye and Bieber both wore faux-fur coats, Bieber with her cool-girl sunnies never too far away, plus Katy Perry wore a chocolate-brown coat from the It-Girl must-have brand Charlotte Simone. Hot model/musician couple Cara Delevingne and Minke also embraced the fuzzy sidie with shearling-lined jackets. Jenner and Carlson, for their part, endorsed the leather jacket craze with two different styles.

Elsewhere, the fashion was not only short, but also sweet. (Sorry, I had to.) Noah Cyrus wore a mini denim dress made for dancing and showing off her legs, and Madelaine Petsch balanced tough and feminine with sturdy cowboy boots and a sheer little skirt. Best use of makeup, though, goes to Blue Ivy Carter, who wore a cutesy gray dress and accessorized with red lips on her face,legs and chest, nodding to the classic Sabrina Carpenter motif. A few key takeaways: get some black knee-high boots for concert-going and dancing this winter if you don’t have them already, and don’t wear a puffer to the venue just because it’s cold: Shearling season is upon us, so lean in full-force with a long (or short) statement outerwear piece.