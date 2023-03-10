Although the Fall 2023 season of fashion month officially came to a close in Paris early this week, the industry has miles to go before it sleeps. In addition to the biggest red carpet of the year, the Oscars, taking place this coming Sunday, Versace descended upon Los Angeles on Thursday night to present its Fall 2023 collection with a massive event, deviating from the fashion calendar and its usual show slot in Milan.

The Italian house with Donatella Versace at the helm is easily one of the most glamorous brands in the game, so we fully expected the show to have a star-studded front row — one that would put the others we’ve seen this month to shame. And boy, were we correct: The A-list talent that arrived at Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center, and their colorful, sexy array of Versace ensembles, was impressive enough to rival any Academy Awards red carpet.

From longtime Versace fans including Elton John, Cher, Paris Hilton, and Demi Moore, to a younger generation of Donatella devotees like Lil Nas X, Sydney Carlson, Jordan Firstman, Jesse Jo Stark, and Dua Lipa, the Italian brand set a high bar for the rest of the weekend in LA, sartorially speaking. See our favorite front row looks from the Versace Fall 2023 runway show, below.

Miley Cyrus Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Allison Williams Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson and Sydney Carlson Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Gabbriette Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Lily James Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cher Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images